GIS in Disaster Management Market Share, Size, Future Demand, Top Leading player, and Emerging Trends

According to a report by P&S Intelligence, the global geographic information system (GIS) in disaster management market is projected to generate a revenue of $9.4 billion by 2030, increasing from $2.3 billion in 2019, and is expected to advance at a 13.7% CAGR during the forecast period (2020–2030).

Get the Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/gis-in-disaster-management-market-analysis/report-sample

When technology is taken into consideration, the light detection and ranging (LiDAR) classification is expected to grow at the fastest pace in the years to come. LiDAR is being extensively utilized for identifying the areas that are worst-impacted areas and drawing detailed maps, since this technology can function during nighttime, offer accurate data for densely forested areas, collect high volumes of data, and easily integrate with the GIS software.

Geographically, North America emerged as the major GIS in disaster management market in the past, which can be ascribed to the increasing investments in the GIS-integrated solutions for emergency management, strong government support for the adoption of disaster mitigation measures, presence of major market players, and increasing public awareness on managing disasters.

Make Enquiry Before Purchase @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=gis-in-disaster-management-market-analysis

This market research report provides a comprehensive overview of the GIS in disaster management market