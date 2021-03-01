GCC Shrink Sleeves Market 2021 Precise Outlook – Luban Packing LLC, Tagleef Industries LLC, Harwal Group of Companies

GCC Shrink Sleeves Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2026

The GCC Shrink Sleeves Market report provides a unique tool for evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date Marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments and focuses on market capacities and on the changing structure of the GCC Shrink Sleeves.

The GCC shrink sleeves market is expected to register a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

– The GCC countries, such as Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Kuwait, are also anticipated to play a major role in the overall growth of the shrink sleeves market due to the urbanization and growth of industries, rise in the urbanized population, increasing demand for packaged foods, a renaissance of the labeling and packaging industry in member countries, and increasing emphasis on the use of sustainable materials.

– Rising health issues in the region and increasing the use of cosmetic products are also expected to contribute to the rising demand for the shrink sleeves market in the healthcare and cosmetics sectors.

– On the contrary, investments into manufacturing are majorly spurred by the recent economic slowdown caused by low crude oil prices and reduced activity in the upstream oil and gas industry. The years 2017 and 2018 had a severe impact on the country’s economy. Thus, it may indirectly impact the shrink sleeves market negatively.

Get a Free Sample Copy of this Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082593047/gcc-shrink-sleeves-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/inquiry?Mode=07

Top Leading Companies of GCC Shrink Sleeves Market are Luban Packing LLC, Tagleef Industries LLC, Harwal Group of Companies (Interplast), Rafi International, Amber Packaging Industries LLC, Matrixpack, SAUDI MODERN PACKAGING CO. (PRINTOPACK), PRIMEX( Al Mubadala Group-Riyadh), Golden Line Printing & Packaging, ASPCO and others.

Key Market Trends

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Material to Drive the Market Growth



– The advantages offered by PET material include print that is protected from discoloration and damage from liquid spills due to the reverse printing on the sleeve, scuff-resistant cover for the print, which contributes to the growth of the PET shrink sleeves market in the region.

– Saudi Arabia currently recycles about 10% of its PET (polyethylene terephthalate) bottles. The recycling percentage is expected to grow with the increasing focus of the government toward recycling, which is likely to drive the demand for PET in the country.

– On the other hand, the United Arab Emirates is home to more than 100 different nationalities and a mix of various cultures and cuisines. These differences are strongly reflected by the food available in the country, especially in relation to sauces, dressings, and condiments, and with the growth of the food industry, the shrink sleeves labels industry also witnesses growth.

– 2018 saw the introduction of 5% VAT across a wide range of products and services and declining consumer confidence, while currency exchange rates made it more expensive for tourists to purchase beauty and personal care products. Thus, this decreased the growth of PET shrinks sleeves labels in the United Arab Emirates.

Saudi Arabia is Expected to Witness a Significant Growth



– Increased beauty and personal care awareness in Saudi Arabia due to the growing number of Saudis joining the workforce, higher disposable incomes per household, ongoing social gatherings, and participation in physical activities (due to government efforts to combat illness and promote healthy lifestyles) have resulted in increased sales of such products to some consumers. Thus, this supports shrink sleeves labels demand, despite a slight fall in overall volumes in 2018.

– Additionally, the increasing applications of shrink and sleeves in various end-use industries, such as paper and textile, food and dairy, and electronics, for labeling are expected to drive the market growth further.

– Changing consumer lifestyles and government efforts to diversify the economy and create jobs for locals influence the development of packaging in Saudi Arabia. The end of the review period saw Saudi Arabia suffer an economic slowdown due to its heavy reliance on revenues from oil exports, which saw prices fall globally.

– In FY 2019, the Saudi government introduced a 17% increase, an estimated USD 45.86 billion, in the funds allocated for healthcare and social development. Out of these allocated funds, approximately USD 12.72 billion has been earmarked for being spent on healthcare projects directly linked to Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030. The developments in the markets for healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics are expected to remain the primary drivers of the demand for plastic packaging products.

Explore Full Report With Detailed TOC Here:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082593047/gcc-shrink-sleeves-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026?Mode=07

Highlights of the GCC Shrink Sleeves Market Report:

– Detailed overview of GCC Shrink Sleeves Market

– Changing the GCC Shrink Sleeves market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

– Historical, current and projected GCC Shrink Sleeves market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of GCC Shrink Sleeves Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

The research includes historic data from 2016 to 2021 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Finally, the GCC Shrink Sleeves Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request, and market development rate and figure, and so on. GCC Shrink Sleeves industry report additionally Presents a new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

Purchase Full Report at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/02082593047?mode=su?Mode=07

We Offer Customization On Report Based On Specific Client Requirement:

– Free country Level analysis for any 5 countries of your choice.

– Free Competitive analysis of any 5 key market players.

– Free 40 analyst hours to cover any other data point.

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information, and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]