GCC Ice Cream Market Size Will Reach Value & CAGR 6.7% between 2020 and 2027 | General Mills, Inc, Maras Turka, Mini Melts Inc., Nestle S.A., IFFCO

The GCC ice cream market is accounted to US$ 543.0 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 969.1 Mn by 2027.

The GCC Ice Cream Market by type has been categorized in impulse ice cream, take-home ice cream, and artisanal ice cream. The demand for impulse ice cream is rising as they can be readily consumed without the need for portioning or preparation. Impulse Ice Cream includes ice cream products such as ice cream cones, ice cream sandwiches, chocolate-coated ice creams, and single-serve ice cream tubs. Impulse ice cream products such as ice cream cones and ice cream sandwiches are sold in individual packages while the traditional ice cream ball in the wafer is sold without a package. Impulse ice creams segment dominates the ice cream market owing to its high popularity among individuals of all age groups. Impulse ice creams offer the convenience of eating ice cream whenever and wherever one wants.

Lactose is one of the main constituent sugars in dairy milk. Lactose intolerance a condition found in many humans; it is characterized by the inability to digest sugar (lactose) in dairy products fully. It is usually caused by a deficiency of the lactase enzyme due to the inability of the body to synthesize it. The growing rate of lactose intolerances around the world has created a demand for gluten- and lactose-free products, including ice-creams. The rapidly expanding trend of veganism has further driven the market for vegan, lactose- and gluten-free ice-cream varieties made from ingredients that are devoid of animal products, based on other milk substitutes, such as almond milk and coconut milk. People of Arab ethnicity are more prone to lactose and gluten intolerances. The growing incidences of lactose intolerance in the GCC is expected to generate high demand for gluten- and lactose-free ice cream products during the forecast period. These factors lead to surge in demand for gluten- and lactose-free ice cream market.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the GCC Ice Cream market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the GCC Ice Cream market segments and regions.

The research on the GCC Ice Cream market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the GCC Ice Cream market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the GCC Ice Cream market.

