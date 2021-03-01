Food Cans Market Demand, Competitive Insights And Precise Outlook 2021- Crown Holdings, Wells Can Company, Kian Joo Group, Silgan Holdings Inc

Food Cans Market Research Report provides a detailed evaluation of the business vertical in question, alongside a brief overview of the industry segments. An exceptionally workable estimation of the present industry scenario has been delivered in the study, and the Food Cans market size with regards to the revenue and volume have also been mentioned. In general, the research report is a compilation of key data with regards to the competitive landscape of this vertical and the multiple regions where the business has successfully established its position. This research report also provides post COVID-19 impact analysis of the Food Cans industry.

The food cans market is expected to register a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period (2021 to 2026), owing to increasing demand from the urban population and surging innovations in product and packaging solutions.

Market Overview

– The food industry uses cans for packaging of jam, jellies, sauces, salt, and oil and vinegar, among others. According to the US Census Bureau, in 2019, 292.74 million people consumed jams, jellies in the country. Also, increasing demand for organic foods is driving the demand for the food cans market. For instance, in the United Arab Emirates, more than 38% of consumers are increasingly purchasing organic produce in 2019, according to the Arla Foods Survey.

– The food and beverage industry is among the significant users of food cans for packaging due to its ease of disposal, recycling advantages, and increased shelf life. According to the 24/7 Wall Street, 98% of Americans keep canned foods in their kitchens, and soup is the biggest category of food that is preserved in a can in the United States. The 11 most popular canned soups account for more than 420 million cans annually.

– The primary drivers of the food cans market in the future are expected to be the increasing millennial population around the world. According to the UNICEF, by 2050, Africa’s young people, i.e., those aged between 0 and 24 years, will increase by nearly 50%. Africa will have the most significant number of young people. Africa’s youth are critical to the growth of the food cans market on the continent.

Competitive Landscape

– May 2020 – Crown Holdings Inc. started building its new USD 147.6 million 327,000-square-foot can manufacturing facility in Bowling Green, Kentucky, and plans to open the facility in spring 2021. Its subsidiary CROWN Cork & Seal USA Inc. will own and operate the advanced-manufacturing plant. It will initially manufacture 1.3 billion cans per year at a rate of 2,800 cans per minute.

– May 2020 – Crown Holdings Inc. launched new gifting tin for brands using decorative finishes and textures on metal packaging for attracting consumers. The gifting tins inks create an oxidized mineral effect, giving the appearance of natural weathering over time and draws on a color palette that embraces the diversity of nature.

