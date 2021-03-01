Fish Sauce Market Set to Witness Massive Growth by 2026 | Red Boat Fish Sauce, Thai Fishsauce Factory (Squid Brand) Co., Ltd, Unilever Food Solutions

Global Fish Sauce Market This market research provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Research classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

Market Overview

Global fish sauce market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period of (2019-2024).

– The rise in demand for fortified fish sauce and significant demand from Southeast Asian countries are driving the global fish sauce market.

– Easy availability of other substitute sauces coupled with the time and cost involved in the preparation of fish sauce are the major challenges faced by the fish sauce market.

– Distribution channels play a crucial role in the market, as fish sauce is exported from Southeast Asian countries. A well-established distribution channel is prevalent for the sale of these products.

– The market witnessed fierce competition from the existing brands, manufacturing traditional as well as industrial fish sauce.

Market competition by Top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the Top players including-

Red Boat Fish Sauce, Thai Fishsauce Factory (Squid Brand) Co., Ltd, Unilever Food Solutions, Masan Group, Rayong Fish Sauce Co., Ltd., Rungroj Fish Sauce Co., Ltd., Pichai Fish Sauce Co. Ltd., Tang Sang Ha Co., Ltd.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Global (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Global)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Remain the largest market

Increasing demand for convenience among the population has led to the availability of fish sauces in the supermarket/hypermarkets. Modern trade channels have taken the front seat, and this has resulted in the increasing market share of the supermarkets and hypermarkets. The product options provided under a single roof has given this channel an added advantage. The fish sauce section at a supermarket in Saigon has various brands of fish sauce on its shelves. Stores like Whole Foods do not carry Megachef, but they do have Red Boat, an excellent artisanal brand from Vietnam. A number of convenience stores are available in the Asian countries thereby making it convenient for the consumers to buy food products.

North America is the Fastest Growing Market Segment

The major players in the US fish sauce market are brands from Thailand, Vietnam, and Singapore. Some of the major brands in the country are Red Boat fish sauce and Squid. The premium segment accounts for 36.74% of the US fish sauce market in 2017. Consumer demand for the fish sauce will continue to grow due to the various health benefits offered by fish sauce and it also boosts the taste of the food. Increasing health-consciousness among the consumers, manufacturers are making a fish sauce by fermenting the fish using natural ingredients such as salt and water. Despite significant demand from South-East Asian countries, the United States witnesses a growing market for fish sauce. This growth is further promoted by the expansion of the distribution channel..

Major points covered in this research are:-

─Fish Sauce Market Overview, Segment by Type (Product Category), by Application, by Region (2020-2025), Competition by Manufacturers

─Global Market Size (Value) of Fish Sauce (2020-2025)

─Global Fish Sauce Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value), Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2020-2015)

─Global Fish Sauce Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

─Global Fish Sauce Market Analysis by Application

─Global Fish Sauce Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

─Fish Sauce Manufacturing Cost Analysis

─Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

─Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

─Market Effect Factors Analysis

─Global Fish Sauce Market Forecast (2020-2025)

─Competitive Landscape

─Research Findings and Conclusion

Finally, this Fish Sauce report covers the market scenario and its development prospects over the coming years. Report likewise manages the type analysis, contrasting it with the significant application, recent Fish Sauce product development and gives an outline of the potential Global market.

