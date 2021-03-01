Fintech Market 2021 | Global Trends, Business Overview, Challenges, Opportunities and Forecast to 2027
ReportCrux Market Research has recently published a market research report titled “Global Fintech Market Report 2021-2027”. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methods to determine the market path. The data includes historical and forecast values for a round-prosperity. It is an unprecedented collection of important studies exploring the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion and revenue, and consumption growth of the global Fintech market. To understand the current and future growth of the global Fintech market, players can use the accurate market facts and statistics and statistical studies provided in the report.
The report assesses various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restraint, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape and sectors that accurately picture the growth of the global Fintech . Market
Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Covid-19 impact analysis focuses on analysing pre- and post-pandemic growth trends, short term and long-term industry dynamics across major regions. Covid-19 recovery path analysis gives insights on the major strategies implemented by industries to respond and recover from the economic crisis due to Covid-19 pandemic. Also, SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis and Porter’s Five forces analysis is clear understanding of market growth influencing factors.
Top Companies Analysis
- ZhongAn
- Oscar
- Qufeng
- Avant
- Lufax
- Atom Bank
- Kreditech
- Kabbage
- JD Finance
- SoFi
- Nubank
- Klarna
- Square
- Funding Circle
Competitive Landscape
Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Single Electron Transistor market.
Highlights of the Fintech Market Report:
– Detailed overview of Fintech Market
– Changing the Fintech market dynamics of the industry
– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.
– Historical, current and projected Fintech market size in terms of volume and value
– Recent industry trends and developments
– Competitive landscape of Fintech Market
– Strategies of key players and product offerings
– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.
Fintech Market Segmentation
By Service
- Payment
- Fund Transfer
- Personal Finance
- Loans
- Insurance
- Wealth Management
By Application
- Banking
- Insurance
- Securities
- Others
By Deployment Mode
- Cloud
- On-Premises
By Technology
- Mobile Commerce And Transfers
- Robotic Process Automation
- Data Analytics
- Others
By Region
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- Southeast Asia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Table of Contents (TOC)
- Global Fintech Market Introduction
- Definition and Taxonomy
- Research Scope
- Research Methodology
- Executive Summary
- Global Market Overview and Key Findings by Major Segments
- Market Dynamics and Industry Trend Analysis
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Opportunities
- Challenges
- SWOT Analysis
- PESTLE Analysis
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Value Chain Analysis
- Market Growth Attractiveness Analysis by Key Segments and Region
- Market Dynamics
- COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Recovery Path
- Market Overview and COVID-19 Impact
- COVID-19 Recovery Path Analysis
- Post COVID-19 Industry Dynamics
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Opportunities
- Challenges
- Market Dynamics
- Competitive Landscape and Market Share Analysis by Manufacturers
- Market Competition Scenario
- Manufacturer Market Share
- Manufacturer Intensity Map
- Opportunity Orbits
- Strategic Market Developments
- Global Fintech Market Value (USD Million), Share (%), Comparison by Key Segments
- Service
- Payment
- Fund Transfer
- Personal Finance
- Loans
- Insurance
- Wealth Management
- Application
-
- Banking
- Insurance
- Securities
- Others
- Deployment Mode
-
- Cloud
- On-Premises
- Technology
-
- Mobile Commerce And Transfers
- Robotic Process Automation
- Data Analytics
- Others
- Service
- Global Fintech Market Value (USD Million), Share (%), Comparison by Region
- North America
- North America Regional Market Size and Trend Analysis
- US
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- Europe Regional Market Size and Trend Analysis
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Asia Pacific Regional Market Size and Trend Analysis
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- Southeast Asia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Latin America Regional Market Size and Trend Analysis
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
- Middle East and Africa Regional Market Size and Trend Analysis
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
- Middle East and Africa Regional Market Size and Trend Analysis
- Latin America Regional Market Size and Trend Analysis
- Asia Pacific Regional Market Size and Trend Analysis
- Europe Regional Market Size and Trend Analysis
- North America Regional Market Size and Trend Analysis
- North America
- Company Profiles of Key Manufacturers
- Company Basic Information
- Company Overview
- Financial Highlights
- Product Portfolio
- Business Strategy
- Recent Market Developments
