Extended Warranty Market MAY SEE A BIG MOVE | ASSURANT, INC., American International Group, Inc., AXA, AmTrust Financial, Asurion. CARCHEX

The ' Extended Warranty market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players.

Extended warranty or service contract is an insurance policy that replicates and extends the warranty period of consumer durable goods by a specified period. It covers the cost of replacement, repair, breaking down of the product, and undertakes other coverages as per terms specified in extended warranty plans. Moreover, extended warranty can be offered by retailers, manufacturers, and other warranty administrators. As it is a prolonged warranty offered to consumers, in addition to standard warranty on new items, extended warranties cost extra based on percentage of the item’s retail price.

Increase in awareness for extended warranty for brown goods such as laptops, smartphones, and tablets drive the market growth. Owing to the fact that many products have a hefty price tag associated with them, consumers are often worried about safety of their electronic products post expiry of seller;s warranty. Therefore, provision of extended warranty also helps in rebuilding customer loyalty and thus increased awareness for extended warranty is propelling the market growth. However, owing to decline in sales of PCs since last few years, the coverage of extended warranty policy for PC units has reduced, which is therefore hampering the market growth.

Moreover, unit shipment for PCs have declined globally, which limits growth of the extended warranty market. On the contrary, extended warranty providers have numerous opportunities such as to offer value added services to their customers and expand product & service offerings by executing partnerships. In addition, developing economies offer significant opportunities for insurers to expand their business by strengthening policies to support the development of extended warranty in the region. Furthermore, increase in purchases of consumer electronics, home appliances, and wearable devices in emerging economies is also expected to provide lucrative opportunities during the forecast period.

The extended warranty market is segmented on the basis of coverage, application, distribution channel, end user, and region. In terms of coverage, it is bifurcated into standard protection plan and accidental protection plan. By application, it is segmented into automobiles, consumer electronics, home appliances, mobile devices & PCs, and others. On the basis of distribution channel, it is segmented into manufacturers, retailers, and others. By end user, it is bifurcated into business and individuals. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The report analyses the profiles of key players operating in the market ASSURANT, INC., American International Group, Inc., AXA, AmTrust Financial, Asurion. CARCHEX, CarShield, LLC, Endurance Warranty Services, LLC, Edel Assurance, and SquareTrade, Inc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

Key benefits for stakeholders

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global extended warranty market along with the current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided in the report.

– Porter;s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

– The quantitative analysis of the global extended warranty market from 2020 to 2027 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key market segments

By Coverage

– Standard Protection Plan

– Accidental Protection Plan

By Application

– Automobiles

– Consumer Electronics

– Home Appliances

– Mobile Devices & PCs

– Others

Distribution Channel

– Manufacturers

– Retailers

– Others

End User

– Business

– Individuals

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– ASSURANT, INC.

– American International Group, Inc.

– AXA

– AmTrust Financial

– Asurion

– CARCHEX

– CarShield, LLC

– Endurance Warranty Services, LLC

– Edel Assurance

– SquareTrade, Inc.

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

– APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

– North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

– South America (Brazil, Columbia, Argentina, Rest of South America)

– MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt)

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

The research report compiled by Report Ocean offers the study of market opportunities and market impact that are created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The detailed research report is focused upon all direct and indirect impact of COVID-19 with new product launches, pipeline analysis, supply chain overview, government regulations, strategies adopted by related market players and upcoming vaccines and drug status.

Key questions answered: Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

What is the current demand forecasting for your industry and a possible timeline of recovery?

How has your industry evolved or been disrupted? Which of these changes are likely to be short-term or long-term?

How has consumer behavior changed, and to what degree could these shifts become permanent?

How will supply chains operate? How can you build a more stable and resilient supply chain?

Which market segments are winners or losers?

Where are the pockets of growth in your industry during COVID-19 and beyond?

What marketing methods will be most effective in this new climate?

Where is your company most exposed? How can you diversify risk?

Key Points Covered in Extended Warranty Market Report: Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

CHAPTER 1:INTRODUCTION

1.1.Report description

1.2.Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3.Key market segments

1.4.Research methodology

1.4.1.Secondary research

1.4.2.Primary research

1.4.3.Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2:EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1.Key findings

2.1.1.Top impacting factors

2.1.2.Top investment pockets

2.2.CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3:MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Key Forces Shaping Extended Warranty Market

3.2.1.Low bargaining power of suppliers

3.2.2.High bargaining power of buyer

3.2.3.Moderate threat of substitutes

3.2.4.Moderate threat of new entrants

3.2.5.High competitive rivalry

3.3.Market dynamics

3.3.1.Drivers

3.3.1.1.Increased awareness for extended warranty

3.3.1.2.Rise in penetration of laptops, smartphones, and tablets

3.3.2.Restraint

3.3.2.1.Declining sales of PCs

3.3.3.Opportunities

3.3.3.1.Expansion of products and services

3.3.3.2.Untapped potential of emerging economies

3.4.COVID-19 impact analysis on extended warranty market

3.4.1.Impact on extended warranty market size

3.4.2.Chane in end user trends, budgets, and preferences

3.4.3.Regulatory framework for solving market challenges faced by extended warranty service providers

3.4.4.Economic impact on extended warranty vendors

3.4.5.Strategies to tackle negative impact in the industry

3.4.6.Opportunity window

CHAPTER 4:EXTENDED WARRANTY MARKET, BY COVERAGE

4.1.Overview

4.2.Standard Protection Plan

4.2.1.Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2.Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3.Market analysis, by country

4.3.Accidental Protection Plan

4.3.1.Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2.Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3.Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 5:EXTENDED WARRANTY MARKET, BY APPLICATION

5.1.Overview

5.2.Automobiles

5.2.1.Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2.Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3.Market analysis, by country

5.3.Consumer Electronics

5.3.1.Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2.Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3.Market analysis by country

5.4.Home Appliances

5.4.1.Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2.Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3.Market analysis, by country

5.5.Mobile Devices & PCs

5.5.1.Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.5.2.Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.3.Market analysis, by country

5.6.Others

5.6.1.Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.6.2.Market size and forecast, by region

5.6.3.Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 6:EXTENDED WARRANTY MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

6.1.Overview

6.2.Manufacturers

6.2.1.Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2.Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3.Market analysis, by country

6.3.Retailers

6.3.1.Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2.Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3.Market analysis, by country

6.4.Others

6.4.1.Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.4.2.Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3.Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 7:EXTENDED WARRANTY MARKET, BY END USER

7.1.Overview

7.2.Business

7.2.1.Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.2.2.Market size and forecast, by region

7.2.3.Market analysis, by country

7.3.Individuals

7.3.1.Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.3.2.Market size and forecast, by region

7.3.3.Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 8:EXTENDED WARRANTY MARKET, BY REGION

8.1.Overview

8.1.1.Market size and forecast, by region

8.2.North America

8.2.1.Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

8.2.2.Market size and forecast, by coverage

8.2.3.Market size and forecast, by application

8.2.4.Market size and forecast, by distribution channel

8.2.5.Market size and forecast, by end user

8.2.6.Market analysis, by country

….

CHAPTER 9:COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

9.1.Introduction

9.1.1.Market player positioning, 2019

9.1.2.Top winning strategies

CHAPTER 10:COMPANY PROFILES

10.1.ASSURANT, INC.

10.1.1.Company overview

10.1.2.Key executive

10.1.3.Company snapshot

10.1.4.Operating business segments

10.1.5.Product portfolio

10.1.6.Business performance

10.1.7.Key strategic moves and developments

10.2.American International Group, Inc.

10.2.1.Company overview

10.2.2.Key executive

10.2.3.Company snapshot

10.2.4.Operating business segments

10.2.5.Product portfolio

10.2.6.Business performance

10.3.AXA

10.3.1.Company overview

10.3.2.Key executive

10.3.3.Company snapshot

10.3.4.Operating business segments

10.3.5.Product portfolio

10.3.6.Business performance

10.4.AmTrust Financial

10.4.1.Company overview

10.4.2.Key executive

10.4.3.Company snapshot

10.4.4.Product portfolio

10.4.1.Key strategic moves and developments

10.5.Asurion

10.5.1.Company overview

10.5.2.Key executive

10.5.3.Company snapshot

10.5.4.Product portfolio

10.6.CARCHEX

10.6.1.Company overview

10.6.2.Key executive

10.6.3.Company snapshot

10.6.4.Product portfolio

10.6.1.Key strategic moves and developments

10.7.CarShield, LLC

10.7.1.Company overview

10.7.2.Key executive

10.7.3.Company snapshot

10.7.4.Product portfolio

10.8.Endurance Warranty Services, LLC

10.8.1.Company overview

10.8.2.Key executive

10.8.3.Company snapshot

10.8.4.Product portfolio

10.8.1.Key strategic moves and developments

10.9.Edel Assurance

10.9.1.Company overview

10.9.2.Key executive

10.9.3.Company snapshot

10.9.4.Product portfolio

10.10.SquareTrade, Inc.

10.10.1.Company overview

10.10.2.Key executive

10.10.3.Company snapshot

10.10.4.Product portfolio

10.10.1.Key strategic moves and developments

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

