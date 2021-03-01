Event & Exhibition Market Rising Trends, Demand and Growing Business Opportunities Analysis Report 2021 to 2025

Global Event & Exhibition Market report provides an in-depth analysis of the key market insights, its future trends and developments, profiles of leading players, key restraints and drivers, segmentation and forecasting. The report highlights the market size and CAGR of the important segments, thus providing quick relevant information of the global market. The report consists of several aspects that affect the growth of the Event & Exhibition market. It also offers an excellent growth opportunity for the new entrants and assisting them to get more profit.

The Event & Exhibition Market is expected to register a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026. With technology constantly evolving at a staggering pace, incorporating advanced technologies in the events and exhibition industry has taken the customer experience to a significant level. Artificial Intelligence and Virtual Reality are also holding great potential in engaging the customers at an immersive level. Another notable event technology is Beacon technology. It is also anticipated that 565 million beacons will be transported yearly by 2021.

– The adoption of geo-cloning for exhibition organizers is driving the market. With less of the risk of a brand-new launch and an existing brand reputation to use as a launchpad and a statement of intent, geo-clones have proven to be a valuable tactic. With Dubai World Trade Centre exhibitions contributing to USD 3.28 billion in Dubai’s economy alone, the UAE industry’s willingness to embrace fresh concepts drives the market. Organizers and exhibitors are exploring the world of ‘geo-cloning’ to reach out to audiences both regionally and globally. In this regard, exhibitors produce successful exhibits and events outside of their local markets, hoping to increase brand awareness and sales. Further, Reed Exhibitions, a division of RELX, successfully implements geo-cloning to brand such as EuroBLECH, RAILTEX, PSE Europe, etc., which overall contributes to the market growth.

– Currently, exhibition booths are not just limited to engaging invitees simply by sights and sounds. The five senses, which include sight, sound, touch, taste, and smell, are continuously worked upon by the exhibitors to appeal to them

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Fiera Milano SpA, Deutsche Messe AG, Messe Frankfurt GmbH, MCH Group AG, GL Events, Koelnmesse GmbH, Messe Düsseldorf GmbH, RELX Plc, Viparis Holding, Comexposium Group

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global Event & Exhibition market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

B2B exhibition to Witness Significant Growth Rate

– Exhibitions represent the marketplace in a single place and bringing together suppliers, buyers, purchase influencers, consultants, and the media. B2B business is expected to gain growth for the market. The emerging economies anticipated to assist in the market growth are Brazil, China, Gulf Cooperation Council, India, Indonesia, Mexico, Russia, Turkey, and Hong Kong. In 2019, the Center for Exhibition Industry Research (CEIR) examined the current outlook for B2B exhibitions. The report summarizes the responses of surveys received from 382 heads of marketing. More than half of these respondents utilize B2B exhibitions as a significant part of their marketing mix.

– With the increasing adoption of technology, there is a rising number of exhibitions. With the expanding capacities for industries, the exhibitions provide the potential for businesses to attract an audience. According to CEIR (Center for Exhibition Industry Research), 40% of the marketing budget goes into B2B exhibiting, and with median participation of 6 times B2B exhibitions per year.

– B2B exhibitions are most commonly used in the form of conferences and summits wherein companies (usually within a specific industry) showcase and demonstrate their new products and services. To expand the business of the trade fair, players are focused on acquiring more licenses. Messe Frankfurt is one of the worlds largest trade fair, congress, and event organizer with its exhibition grounds. With more than 2,500 employees at some 30 locations, the company generates annual sales of around EUR 661 million. In July 2019, Messe Frankfurt Trade Fairs India Pvt. Ltd., has acquired the license to organize the Indian edition of Busworld – the worlds leading B2B exhibition for the bus and coach sector Busworld International CVBA. The agreement strengthens Messe Frankfurts position as the leading exhibition organizer for the mobility segment.

Competitive Landscape

– June 2020 – Fiera Milano announced that it is ready to open again from September 2020, to promote the economic recovery and support the growth and internationalization of enterprise. In collaboration with a team of experts, working in synergy with the major players in the sector, the company worked on preparing a protocol for the containment of the spread of the new coronavirus.

– January 2020 – Events organizer Comexposium has entered into exclusive discussions to acquire Europa Group. The Toulouse, the France-based company, oversees 50 conferences, including the Congress of the French Society of Ophthalmology. According to Compexposium officials, the proposed acquisition marks a continuation of Comexposiums evolution into the rapidly-growing healthcare sector.

Note : All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

