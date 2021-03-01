Europe Security Advisory Services Market Research Key Players, Industry Overview and Forecasts to 2027

The deployment of smart meters in emerging nations of the APAC region is gaining immense traction. The focus on conservation of energy is driving the deployment in these countries. The development of smart grids and burgeoning smart meter deployment across the region is anticipated to bolster the meter data management market. Also, China’s commitment to green development is another key driver for investments in the smart grid as well as AMI rollouts till 2020.

APAC countries, including China, Thailand, Singapore, and South Korea, are noticing increasing adoption of EVs, which is accelerating the number of EV charge stations. Such initiatives are expected to bolster the adoption of meter data management systems across the region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a good CAGR during the forecast period. . In 2019, Royal Dutch Shell launched EV chargers at petrol stations in Singapore. Also, the Malaysian government has taken initiatives for the development of EV charging stations across the country. It is anticipated that the country will have ~3,000 EV charging stations by the end of 2019. Further, the government of Thailand aims to have ~690 EV charging stations by 2036. Such initiatives are expected to bolster the adoption of meter data management systems across the region.

