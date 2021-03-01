Europe Carsharing Market to Witness Comprehensive Growth By 2030

The presence of favorable government policies and measures in many European countries and cities is one of the important factors responsible for the soaring adoption of carsharing services in Europe. For instance, the Mayor of London announced, in 2018, his plans of building public parking spaces in the city that would significantly reduce the private ownership of cars and facilitate car parking in the city. Similarly, the Mayor of Paris announced, in April 2017, her plans of making the city the first post-car city in the world.

Powered by the above-mentioned factors, the European carsharing market is predicted to register huge growth in the coming years. The most widely used types of cars in the carsharing services in the region are—luxury, executive, and economy class cars. Out of these, the adoption of economy class vehicles was found to be the highest in the carsharing services in Europe in the past. This is mainly credited to the higher fuel efficiency and lower requirement of maintenance services in these cars.

Request to Get the Sample Report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/europe-carsharing-market/report-sample

Hence, it can be said with full surety that the demand for carsharing services will shoot-up across Europe in the coming years, owing to the increasing road congestion in several European cities, rising popularity of shared mobility solutions, and the presence of numerous government policies supporting the adoption of carsharing services in the European countries.

Make Enquiry Before Buying the Report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=europe-carsharing-market

Market Segmentation:

Based on Car Type

Economy

Executive

Luxury

Based on Propulsion

Electric

Fuel-Based

Based on Model

Peer-to-Peer (P2P)

Round-Trip

One-Way Trip

Based on Application

Business

Private

Geographical Analysis