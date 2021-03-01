Electrical Stimulation Devices Market Report 2021-2027 | Proficient Analysis of Key Players, Types, Future Prospects Details for Business Rate | Medtronic, Abbott, BTL

The electrical stimulation devices market was valued at US$ 5,643.7million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 11,334.0 million by 2027; it isexpected to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% during 2020–2027.

Based on the device type, theglobal electrical stimulation devices market is segmented into spinal cordstimulation devices, deep brain stimulation devices, vagus nerve stimulation(VNS) devices, sacral nerve stimulation (SNS) devices, gastric electricalstimulation (GES) devices, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS)devices, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES/EMS) devices and otherdevices. The SNS devices segment estimated to register the highest CAGR in themarket during the forecast period. The projected growth of the market for thissegment is attributed to the advantages such as the effectiveness of sacralnerve stimulation devices in the treatment of urinary incontinence.Additionally, increasing prevalence of urinary and fecal incontinence would generatemajor demand for electric stimulation devices in the coming years. Furthermore,growing number of product approvals and launches are also anticipated to drivethe adoption of these products during the forecast period.

The growth of the electricalstimulation devices market is ascribed to the factors such as rising prevalenceof neurological diseases and increasing incidence of chronic pain. However, thehigh cost of treatments involving electrical stimulation devices restrains themarket growth.

Electrical Stimulation Devices Market Emerging Players:

Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, Abbott, BTL, DJOGlobal, Inc., AvaScience Inc., NEVROCORP., ZynexMedicalLaborie, Inc., LivaNovaPLC, NeuroMetri

Based on device type, the electrical stimulation devicesmarket is segmented into spinal cord stimulation devices, deep brainstimulation devices, VNS devices, SNS devices, GES devices, TENS devices, andNMES/EMS devices. The spinal cord stimulation devices segment held the largestshare of the market in 2019; whereas the sacral nerve stimulation (SNS) devicessegment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during theforecast period.

GlobalElectrical Stimulation Devices Market – ByDevice Type

Spinal Cord Stimulation Devices

Deep Brain Stimulation Devices

Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS) Devices

Sacral Nerve Stimulation (SNS) Devices

Gastric Electrical Stimulation (GES) Devices

Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation(TENS) Devices

Other Electrical Stimulation Devices

Global Electrical Stimulation Devices Market – By Application

Pain Management

Neurological and Movement Disorder Management

Musculoskeletal Disorder Management

Metabolism and GIT Management

Incontinence Management

Other Applications

Global Electrical Stimulation Devices Market–By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Italy UK Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India South Korea Japan Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East and Africa

South and Central America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



Company Profiles

Boston Scientific Corporation

Medtronic

Abbott

BTL

DJOGlobal, Inc.

AvaScience Inc.

NEVROCORP.

ZynexMedicalLaborie, Inc.

LivaNovaPLC

NeuroMetri

What the report features:-

Global analysis of Electrical Stimulation Devices from 2020 – 2027 illustrating the progression of the market.

Forecast and analysis of Electrical Stimulation Devices by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2020 – 2027

Forecast and analysis of Electrical Stimulation Devices in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America

WHAT’S INCLUDED:

Market Dynamics

Competitive Analysis

Market Trends And Market Outlook

Market Share And Market Size

Opportunities And Customer Analysis

Product Pricing Research

Key Highlights of the Table of Contents:

Electrical Stimulation Devices Market Study Coverage :It includes key market segments, key manufacturers covered, the scope of products offered in the years considered, global Electrical Stimulation Devices Market and study objectives. Additionally, it touches the segmentation study provided in the report on the basis of the type of product and applications. Electrical Stimulation Devices Market Executive summary : This section emphasizes the key studies, market growth rate, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues in addition to the macroscopic indicators. Electrical Stimulation Devices Market Production by Region : The report delivers data related to import and export, revenue, production, and key players of all regional markets studied are covered in this section. Electrical Stimulation Devices Market Profile of Manufacturers : Analysis of each market player profiled is detailed in this section. This segment also provides SWOT analysis, products, production, value, capacity, and other vital factors of the individual player.

