Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021- ABB(Switzerland), Eaton(Ireland), Leviton(US), Blink(US), Schneider Electric(France), Siemens(Germany)

This Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Industry report provides details of recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, strategic market growth analysis, and market size. The report also offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the global Electric Vehicle Charging Stations market, and their financials, apart from strategies, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global Electric Vehicle Charging Stations market is segmented on the basis of component, application, and region.

The electric vehicle charging stations market is projected to reach USD 27 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 35% during the forecast period

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Electric Vehicle Charging Stations manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

An electric vehicle charging station is a point to charge the battery of an electric vehicle, which varies from vehicles to vehicles. There are few types of technology which are used in charging the vehicles based on the battery’s input power which are as follows: type 1, type 2, and type 3. The charging stations can be DC charging or AC charging type or inductive charging station.

Chargepoint(US), ABB(Switzerland), Eaton(Ireland), Leviton(US), Blink(US), Schneider Electric(France), Siemens(Germany), General Electric(US), AeroVironment(US), Panasonic(Japan), Chargemaster(UK), Elektromotive(UK), Clipper Creek(US), DBT CEV(France), Pod Point(UK), BYD(China), NARI(China), Xuji Group(China), Potivio(China), Auto Electric Power Plant(China), Ruckus New Energy Tech(China), Huashang Sanyou(China), Wanbang(China), Qingdao Telaidian(China)

Slow AC

Fast AC

Fast DC

Public Use

Office Use

Home Use

In September 2020, Tesla acquired German ATW automation, which is a company specializing in battery modules.

In September 2020, Seimens received a supply contract to power E-Buses across New-Zealand.

In August 2020, BYD launched mobile charging service to enable customers to charge their EV’s on the go in emergency conditions.

In July 2020, ABB started construction of a USD 30 Million facility for construction of EV chargers for global demand in Netherlands.

In March 2020, BYD announced plans to expand into Brazil for EV charging stations and EV market.

In march 2020, ABB acquired Chinese EV charging provider, ChargeDot to strengthen its emobility portfolio.

In October 2019, Shell introduced its business hub for companies which require swiching or scaling up e-mobility.

Chapter 1 provides an overview of Electric Vehicle Charging Stations market, containing global revenue, global production, sales, and CAGR. The forecast and analysis of market by type, application, and region are also presented in this chapter.

Chapter 2 is about the market landscape and major players. It provides competitive situation and market concentration status along with the basic information of these players.

Chapter 3 provides a full-scale analysis of major players in Electric Vehicle Charging Stations industry. The basic information, as well as the profiles, applications and specifications of products market performance along with Business Overview are offered.

Chapter 4 gives a worldwide view of Electric Vehicle Charging Stations market. It includes production, market share revenue, price, and the growth rate by type.

Chapter 5 focuses on the application of Electric Vehicle Charging Stations, by analyzing the consumption and its growth rate of each application.

Chapter 6 is about production, consumption, export, and import of Electric Vehicle Charging Stations in each region.

Chapter 7 pays attention to the production, revenue, price and gross margin of Electric Vehicle Charging Stations in markets of different regions. The analysis on production, revenue, price and gross margin of the global market is covered in this part.

Chapter 8 concentrates on manufacturing analysis, including key raw material analysis, cost structure analysis and process analysis, making up a comprehensive analysis of manufacturing cost.

Chapter 9 introduces the industrial chain of Electric Vehicle Charging Stations. Industrial chain analysis, raw material sources and downstream buyers are analyzed in this chapter.

The report incorporates in-depth assessment of the competitive landscape, product market sizing, product benchmarking, market trends, product developments, financial analysis, strategic analysis and so on to gauge the impact forces and potential opportunities of the market. Apart from this the report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period 2020-2026

