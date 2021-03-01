Electric Motor Market Provides Detailed Insight by Trends, Challenges, Opportunities, and Competitive Analysis

One of the biggest factors fuelling the rise in the sales of electric motors is the soaring adoption of electric vehicles across the globe. Due to the rising concerns raised over the surging pollution and global warming caused due to the emissions from the fossil-fuel powered vehicles, the governments of many countries are enacting various initiatives and policies for promoting the adoption of electric vehicles.

According to many surveys and reports, 1 million electric vehicles were sold throughout the world in 2017, out of which 580,000 units were sold in China during the same year. The burgeoning need for reducing the energy consumption by the heavy power consuming industries is another major factor propelling the demand for electric motors all over the world.

Electric motors hold almost 70% share of the total energy consumption in a manufacturing industry. In addition to this, electric motors play a major role in reducing the operational costs in industries and are therefore, being increasingly adopted in various industries across the globe.

