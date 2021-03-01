Electric Bus / Coach Market Insights with Statistics and Growth Prediction 2021 to 2027; BYD, Daimler, Golden Dragon

The Electric Bus / Coach Market Research report 2021 is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The Electric Bus / Coach report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The Electric Bus / Coach report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The global Electric Bus / Coach Market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period 2021 – 2027.

The major players dominating the consulting market are BYD, Daimler, Golden Dragon, NFI Group, Proterra, VDL Bus & Coach, Volvo AB, Zhengzhou Yutong, Zhongtong Bus & Holding, and Others. These companies have been profiled in the report providing detailed analysis of their financial information and business strategies.

Click the link to get a Sample Copy of the Report at (Early Buyers Will Get up to 25% Off On This Report)

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02272651051/global-electric-bus-coach-market-research-report-2021/inquiry?Mode=Ab56

Electric Bus Overview: Electric bus purchases are expected to increase, supported by the continuous government initiatives to promote e-mobility, and the overall e-bus adoption is likely to reach 40% of new bus purchases, globally, by 2040. In September 2020, the city of Bodö of Norway placed an order for 31 electric Volvo buses. In the 31 electric buses, 17 are of the 12-meter Volvo 7900 Electric model and the remaining 14 are high-capacity Volvo 7900 Electric Articulated buses. These buses have a capacity of up to 120 passengers. In June 2020, VyBuss AB ordered 49 high-capacity Volvo 7900 Electric Articulated buses. The new buses, which are scheduled to enter operation in Jönköping, Sweden in summer 2021.

There are key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment.

This report segments the Electric Bus / Coach market on the basis of Types are:

Full Battery Electric Buses (BEB)

Hybrid Electric Buses (HEB)

Fuel Cell Electric Buses (FCEB)

On the basis of Application, the Electric Bus / Coach market is segmented into:

Bus

School Bus

Tourism

Other

Regional Analysis for Electric Bus / Coach Market

For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Electric Bus / Coach market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India, and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

The key points of the report:

The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications, and manufacturing technology. The report explores the international and Chinese major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and market shares for each company. Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global and Chinese total market of Electric Bus / Coach market including capacity, product solution and service, cost/profit, demand, and recent development. The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis. The report then estimates the 2021-2027 market development trends of the Electric Bus / Coach market. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out. The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Electric Bus / Coach market before evaluating its feasibility.

Browse in-depth and report summary TOC:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02272651051/global-electric-bus-coach-market-research-report-2021?Mode=Ab56

We Offer Customization on Report supported Specific consumer Requirement:

– Country Level analysis for any 5 countries of your selection.

– Competitive analysis of any 5 key market players.

– 40 analyst hours to cover the other information.

If you have any questions about any of our “Electric Bus / Coach Market Report” or would like to schedule a personalized free demo of the Electric Bus / Coach market report, please do not hesitate to contact me at [email protected].

Best wishes,

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) MarketInsightsReports

Email: [email protected]

Tel: + 1704 266 3234, +91-750-707-8687