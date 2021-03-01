EDM Cutting Wire Market 2021 |Global Industry Analysis By Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview – Powerway Group, Oki Electric Cable, Opecmade, THERMOCOMPACT, Hitachi Metals, Sumitomo (SEI) Steel Wire Corp

The Global EDM Cutting Wire Market report offers detailed coverage of the Global market which includes industry chain structure, definitions, applications, and classifications. The global EDM Cutting Wire market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, investment plan, opportunity, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

Over the next five years the EDM Cutting Wire market will register a 9.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1205.6 million by 2025.

Company Coverage

Powerway Group, Oki Electric Cable, Opecmade, THERMOCOMPACT, Hitachi Metals, Sumitomo (SEI) Steel Wire Corp., J.G. Dahmen & Co KG, Tamra Dhatu, Senor Metals, YUANG HSIAN METAL INDUSTRIAL, Heinrich Stamm GmbH, Ningbo De-Shin Industrial Co., Ltd, Novotec

Segment by Type

No Coated Wire

Coated Wire

Hybrid Wire

No coated wire holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 63.06% in 2019.

Segment by Application

Aerospace

Mechanic

Die and Mold

Others

In terms of application, die and mold’s consumption is the highest, reaching 35.84% in 2019.

Market Regional Analysis:

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, South America, Others

Major Chapter From Table Of Contents-

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

4 EDM Cutting Wire Production by Regions

5 EDM Cutting Wire Consumption by Region

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

9 Production Forecasts by Regions

10 EDM Cutting Wire Consumption Forecast by Region

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global EDM Cutting Wire Study

14 Appendix.

The research on the EDM Cutting Wire market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

