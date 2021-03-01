Digital Signage Industry- Exclusive Market Research Report 2021-2026 | Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics, Sharp Corporation, Leyard Optoelectronic and more.

Global Digital Signage Market 2021 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Digital Signage market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

A market research report helps in gathering and analysing useful insights such as global market size, forecast and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of a particular industry. It also helps in determining the market status, future prospects, growth opportunity, main challenges about the market for any industry. A market research report also provides complete analysis of the industry, current market trend, overview of the established market players, competitor analysis, for effective decision-making capabilities of the debutant and established entrepreneurs. It helps in streamlining the plan of action, before any new product launch and formulating respective marketing strategies.

This professional research documentation is designed to serve as a requisite business investment guide to assist investment initiatives of inquisitive market participants aimed at deploying growth proficient investment decisions in global Digital Signage market. A close review of the vendor landscape, comprising vendor profiles with elaborate understanding of their product and company portfolios have been consciously inscribed in this document. Details of commercial agreements and collaborative business efforts, profit margins, investment objectives, as well as revenue cycles of frontline players as well as other relevant market participants have been discussed at length.

Furthermore, the report also houses business critical data pertaining to geographical developments at global and local levels to identify growth conducive regions and impact of vendor activities across these specific growth pockets.

Table Of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Definition

1.2.1 General Inclusions & Exclusions

1.2.2 Inclusions And Exclusions At Company Level

1.2.3 Inclusions And Exclusions At Offering Level

1.2.4 Inclusions And Exclusions At Product Level

1.2.5 Inclusions And Exclusions At Application Level

1.2.6 Inclusions And Exclusions At Installation Location Level

1.3 Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

Figure 1 Digital Signage Market Segmentation

1.3.2 Geographic Scope

1.3.3 Years Considered

1.4 Currency

1.5 Package Size

1.6 Market Stakeholders

1.7 Summary Of Changes

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

Figure 2 Digital Signage Market: Research Design

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews

2.1.2.2 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.3 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Size Estimation

Figure 3 Market Size Estimation Methodology: Approach 1 (Supply Side)—Revenue Generated Based On Sales

Figure 4 Market Size Estimation Methodology: Approach 2 Bottom–Up (Supply Side)—Illustration Of Revenue Estimation Of Companies Based On Sales

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.1.1 Approach For Estimating Market Size Using Bottom-Up Approach

Figure 5 Market Size Estimation Methodology: Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.2.2.1 Approach For Estimating Market Size Using Top-Down Approach

Figure 6 Market Size Estimation Methodology: Top-Down Approach

2.3 Market Breakdown And Data Triangulation

Figure 7 Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions

2.5 Study Limitations

3 Executive Summary

Figure 8 Comparison Chart For Digital Signage Market With Respect To Impact Of Covid-19

Table 1 Comparison Table For Digital Signage Market Pertaining To Impact Of Covid-19 (Usd Billion)

3.1 Pre-Covid-19

3.2 Realistic Scenario (Post-Covid-19)

3.3 Pessimistic Scenario (Post-Covid-19)

3.4 Optimistic Scenario (Post-Covid-19)

Figure 9 Software Segment To Register Highest Cagr From 2021 To 2026

Figure 10 Commercial Segment, By Application, To Hold Largest Market Share By 2026

Figure 11 Indoor Installation Location Segment To Hold Larger Market Share By 2026

Figure 12 Apac Digital Signage Market To Exhibit Highest Cagr From 2021 To 2026

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities In Digital Signage Market

Figure 13 Growing Adoption Of Digital Signage For Advertisement, Branding, And Broadcast Of Information By Businesses And Institutions In Commercial Sector To Boost Market Growth

4.2 Digital Signage Market, By Display Size

Figure 14 Above 52 Inches Segment To Account For Largest Share Of Digital Signage Market By 2026

4.3 Digital Signage Market, By Product

Figure 15 Standalone Display Segment To Hold Largest Share Of Digital Signage Market By 2026

4.4 Digital Signage Market In Apac, By Application And Country

Figure 16 Commercial Segment And China To Account For Largest Shares Of Digital Signage Market In Apac By 2026

4.5 Digital Signage Market, By Country

Figure 17 Digital Signage Market In India To Register Highest Cagr From 2021 To 2026

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

Figure 18 Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Challenges: Digital Signage Market

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Adoption Of Digital Signage In Commercial Applications

5.2.1.2 Ongoing Technological Advancements In Displays

5.2.1.3 Surging Demand For 4k And 8k Resolution Displays

5.2.1.4 Increasing Infrastructure Developments In Emerging Countries

Figure 19 Digital Signage Market Drivers And Their Impact

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Prevailing Trends Of Online Advertising And Broadcasting Further Triggered By Covid-19

Figure 20 Digital Signage Market Restraints And Their Impact

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rising Demand For Smart Digital Signage Triggered By Spread Of Covid-19

5.2.3.2 Ongoing Disruption In Retail Sector Through Digital Transformation Of Retail Stores Into Smart Stores

5.2.3.3 Growing Demand For Contactless Engagement In Covid-19 Era

5.2.3.4 Increasing Adoption Of Cloud-Based Digital Signage Solutions By Businesses During Covid-19

Figure 21 Digital Signage Market Opportunities And Their Impact

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Developing Robust Digital Signage Suitable For Harsh Environmental Conditions

5.2.4.2 Prevailing Security Issues Associated With Digital Signage

Figure 22 Number Of Global Distributed Denial-Of-Service (Ddos) Attacks From 2018 To 2020

Figure 23 Digital Signage Market Challenges And Their Impact

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

Figure 24 Value Chain Analysis Of Digital Signage Market

5.4 Market Map

Table 2 Digital Signage Market: Ecosystem

Figure 25 Key Players In Digital Signage Market Ecosystem

5.5 Average Selling Price Trend

Figure 26 Average Selling Price (Asp) Trend Of Lcd In Digital Signage Market

5.6 Case Study Analysis

5.6.1 Samsung Smart Signage Accelerates Full Digitalization Of Drive-Thru Of Mcdonald’s

5.6.2 Use Of Sony Digital Signage By Suzuki To Drive Message Home

5.7 Regulations Landscape

5.8 Patent Landscape

Figure 27 Number Of Patents Related To Digital Signage Published From 2011 To 2020

Figure 28 Top 10 Companies With Highest Number Of Patent Applications From 2011 To 2020

Table 3 Key Patents From 2018 To 2020

5.9 Technology Analysis

5.10 Trade Analysis

Figure 29 Export For Products Classified Under Hs Code 8528, By Key Countries (2015-2019)

Table 4 Export Data Of Top 10 Countries For Products Classified Under Hs Code 8528 From 2015 To 2019

Figure 30 Import For Products Classified Under Hs Code 8528, By Key Countries (2015-2019)

Table 5 Import Data Of Top 10 Countries For Products Classified Under Hs Code 8528 From 2015 To 2019

5.11 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Figure 31 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Table 6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis With Their Weightage Impact

5.11.1 Threat Of New Entrants

5.11.2 Threat Of Substitutes

5.11.3 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

5.11.4 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

5.11.5 Intensity Of Competitive Rivalry

6 Digital Signage Market, By Offering

……CONTINUED

