Digital Out of Home (OOH) Advertising Market Is Booming Across the Globe Explored in Latest Report 2021-2026 | JCDecaux Group, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc., Lama Advertising Company

The Digital Out of Home (OOH) Advertising Market report provides a unique tool for evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date Marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments and focuses on market capacities and on the changing structure of the Digital Out of Home (OOH) Advertising.

The digital out of home (OOH) advertising market was valued at USD 6.13 million in 2020, and it is expected to reach a market value of USD 15.03 million by 2026. to register a CAGR of 17.13 % over the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

– Owing to the rise in the urban population, there has been an increase in spending power due to which the companies are targeting those regions, extensively, to improve their penetration in those regions. Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest population in the middle class, and the economic growth is poised to fuel the spending in advertisements spendings.

– Moreover, there has been steady growth in the amount spent on advertising. The United States of America, for instance, topped this list, followed by China and Japan. The United States of America has been rated the highest when it comes to the ROI per screen.

– Advertisers are also coming up with more innovative and interactive street furniture, due to which the advertisers can engage their audience and collect data about their audiences.

Top Leading Companies of Global Digital Out of Home (OOH) Advertising Market are JCDecaux Group, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc., Lama Advertising Company, OUTFRONT Media, Daktronics Inc., Talon Outdoor Ltd, oOh!media Limited, QMS Media Limited, SevenOne Media GmbH, Stroer SE & Co. KGaA, Exterion Media Group, The Times Group, EyeMedia and others.

Industry News and Updates:

– April 2019 – JCDecaux partnered with Zompagnie franaise des expositions (COFREX) for the French Pavilion at the World Expo to be held from 20 October 2020 to 10 April 2021.

– April 2019 – Digital out-of-home (OOH) and location marketing specialist, Posterscope, partnered with Wickes to rolls out wicks’ first digital OOH campaign.

– April 2019 – Broadsign International Inc. entered in an agreement to acquire the industry’s out-of-home enterprise business solution, Ayuda Media Systems.

Key Market Trends

Transit Accounts for a Significant Share of Digital OOH Market



– Transit is the most dominant segment, as public transport has been the preferred option by a significant population in Europe and Asia-Pacific, due to their advanced and high-density public transport infrastructure.

– The North American region is less dependent on public transport but the region has the most extensive network of airports and accounts for the most number of registered flights in any sector. Due to this, there is a high influx of people at their airports and attract demand.

– Moreover, with the advent and emergence of smart cities, there has been an increased spending on public transport infrastructure, owing to which more population is said to use the public transit systems to combat pollution and congestion.

Asia-Pacific is Set to Dominate the Market

– The Asia-Pacific has the largest population of all the regions. With an increase in the urban population and increased purchasing power, Asia-Pacific is considered to be one of the largest markets for the Digital and OOH market.

– The region’s developed infrastructure is playing a major role in the development of the Digital OOH market.

– Moreover, the region is dominated by local players, like Times Internet and Shanghai Media Group, while major players, like JCDecaux also have considerable market share in this region.

Highlights of the Digital Out of Home (OOH) Advertising Market Report:

– Detailed overview of Digital Out of Home (OOH) Advertising Market

– Changing the Digital Out of Home (OOH) Advertising market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

– Historical, current and projected Digital Out of Home (OOH) Advertising market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Digital Out of Home (OOH) Advertising Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

The research includes historic data from 2016 to 2021 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Finally, the Digital Out of Home (OOH) Advertising Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request, and market development rate and figure, and so on. Digital Out of Home (OOH) Advertising industry report additionally Presents a new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

