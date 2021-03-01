Digital Education Market is Rapidly Growing with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Top Companies Alison, Coursera Inc., Edmodo, FutureLearn, Competitive Analysis, Market Growth, Forecast To 2027

Global Digital Education Market is expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period 2021-2027. The Insight Partners provides you global research analysis on “Digital Education Market ” and forecasts to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the global market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The digital education is the innovative usage of technologies and digital tools during teaching and learning and is frequently referred to as Technology Enhanced Learning (TEL) or e-Learning. Exploring the usage of digital technologies gives educators the occasion to design engaging learning opportunities in the courses they teach, and these can take the form of fully online or blended courses and programmers. According to the study, the demand for Digital Education is expected to expand more aggressively during the forecast period and with a higher revenue share. The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the global landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Digital Education Market . The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Digital Education Market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major key players covered in this report:

1. Alison

2. Coursera Inc.

3. Edmodo

4. FutureLearn

5. Intellipaat

6. Iversity

7. Jigsaw Academy Education Pvt Ltd.

8. Miríadax

9. Pluralsight LLC

10. Udemy, Inc.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Digital Education Market . Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Digital Education Market segments and regions. The research on the Digital Education Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Digital Education Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics. This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Digital Education Market .

Digital Education Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

Market Dynamics

The increasing internet penetration around the world, reduced infrastructure cost and increasing scalability using online learning, and increasing demand for microlearning are some of the major factors driving the growth of the digital education market. However, technological advancements, such as virtual classrooms, are anticipated to boost the growth of the digital education market.

Market Segmentation

The global digital education market is segmented on the basis of end user, learning type, course type. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented as individual learners and academic institutions, enterprises and government organizations. On the basis of learning type, the market is segmented as self-paced online education, instructor-led online education. On the basis of course type, the market is segmented as science and technology courses, entrepreneurship and business management courses, others.

Table Of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Digital Education Market Landscape

5. Digital Education Market – Key Market Dynamics

6. Digital Education Market – Global Market Analysis

7. Digital Education Market – Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Deployment

8. Digital Education Market – Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Enterprise Size

9. Digital Education Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Geographical Analysis

10. Industry Landscape

11. Digital Education Market, Key Company Profiles

12. Appendix

