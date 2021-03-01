Crop Monitoring Technology In Precision Farming Market Latest Advancement and Global Outlook 2021 – 2026

Crop Monitoring Technology In Precision Farming Market Research Report provides a detailed evaluation of the business vertical in question, alongside a brief overview of the industry segments. An exceptionally workable estimation of the present industry scenario has been delivered in the study, and the Crop Monitoring Technology In Precision Farming market size with regards to the revenue and volume have also been mentioned. In general, the research report is a compilation of key data with regards to the competitive landscape of this vertical and the multiple regions where the business has successfully established its position. This research report also provides post COVID-19 impact analysis of the Crop Monitoring Technology In Precision Farming industry.

The crop monitoring technology in the precision farming market is expected to register a CAGR of 12.6%, during the forecast period (2021 – 2026). As technology has been evolving since its inception, crop monitoring is increasingly becoming critical for making the best use of geospatial technologies and site-specific crop management practices.

Top Leading Companies of Global Crop Monitoring Technology In Precision Farming Market are Cisco Systems Inc., Avaya Inc., Microsoft Corporation, NEC Corporation, IBM Corporation, Siemens AG, Oracle Corporation, Alcatel-Lucent SA, Ribbon Communications LLC

Market Overview

GPS and GNSS Adoption to Drive the Market Growth

– Miniaturization and improved accuracy of the global navigation satellite system (GNSS) technology (of which, GPS is mostly in use, at present) makes it possible for wide-scale adoption of precision farming technologies for geo-positioning and field mapping.

– The United States is the leading country, in terms of the GNNS/GPS technology used in agriculture. Nearly 70% of the advanced technologies in the US farms are using some level of GPS/GNSS.

– GPS-based applications in precision farming include major areas, such as yield mapping and monitoring, and farm planning, along with field mapping, soil sampling, tractor guidance, crop scouting, variable rate applications.

– Therefore, with increased adoption of GPS and GNSS, coupled with the benefits offered, the demand for crop monitoring is set to increase over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Market penetration remains fairly moderate and is estimated to grow considerably during the forecast period. A study on the current competitive scenario revealed that more than 50% of the market players relied on strategic acquisitions or R&D collaboration, while other firms focused on expanding product portfolios, to tackle the increasing levels of market penetration. Some key players in the market are AGCO Corporation, AG Junction Inc., John Deere, Dickey-john Corporation, Teejet Technologies Illinois LLC, Raven Industries Inc., Lindsay Corporation, Monsanto Company, Valmont Industries Inc., Yara International ASA, Topcon Precision Agriculture, Trimble Navigation Limited, E.I.Du Pont De Nemours and Company (Dupont), Land O’lakes Inc., and BASF SE, among others.

– April 2019: Yara International partnered with IBM to combine world-class agronomy and cutting edge technology to develop a digital farming platform which will help farmers worldwide to increase food production.

– June 2018: AG Junction announced the opening of the HandsFreeFarm.com online store, with the aim to bring low-cost, simple-to-use precision agriculture solutions directly to all farmers.

