Computational Photography Market 2021 Precise Outlook – Apple Inc., Alphabet Inc., Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Nvidia Corporation

The computational photography market is expected to hold a CAGR of 20% during the forecast period 2021 – 2026. Computational photography refers broadly to sensing strategies and algorithmic techniques that enhance or extend the capabilities of digital photography. Just as smartphone cameras rely on computational photography to adjust images despite the tiny physical lenses of a smartphone camera, so can computational photography enhance images for people with faulty vision through Augmented Reality (AR). In July 2019, Nvidia demonstrated prescription smart glasses that use augmented reality to improve a persons vision. Instead of replacing prescription glasses every few years, augmented reality prescription eyeglasses can simply adjust the vision of each lens to adapt to a persons changing eyesight. This implementation can inhibit high growth in the market.

Apple Inc., Alphabet Inc., Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Nvidia Corporation, Light Labs Inc., CEVA Inc., FotoNation Inc., Algolux Inc., Pelican Imaging Corporation, Almalence Inc.

The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global Computational Photography market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

Android Smartphone to Witness Significant Market Growth

– Cellphone photography has come a long way, starting from 0.3 megapixel VGA cameras. Over the past few years, smartphone camera technology has grown exponentially. Currently, smartphone manufacturers talk about Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning for being implemented in their phones. According to Morgan Stanley, with the increasing scope of sale of the android smartphone in the coming years, the implementation of computational photography in more number of brands is highly predictable.

– Qualcomm Spectra ISP technology combined with Computational Photography capabilities can take smartphone pictures to a whole new level of advanced imaging techniques. The next round of machine learning-added computational photography will be seen in both photos and videos.

– At the Snapdragon Tech Summit in 2019, Qualcomm showed off a Snapdragon 865 AI-enabled image segmentation feature powered by Morpho software. Flagship smartphones from Huawei and Google to affordable handsets from Xiaomi and Oppo, every brand has focused on introducing some form of intelligence to help make pictures look finer.

– April 2020 – Xiaomi announced to integrate a 144-megapixel camera phone, where the predecessors of these two phones, Mi 10 Pro and Mi CC9 Pro, had 108-megapixel cameras. The phones employ computational photography and further prioritizes to improve its computational photography features..

Note : All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

