Compression Garments Market Sales Analysis by Product Type, Rising Trends, Global Demand and Regional Forecast To 2025

Global Compression Garments Market – Analysis By Product Type, By End User, By Region, By Country (2020 Edition): Market Insights, COVID-19 Impact, Competition And Forecast (2020-2025)

Global Compression Garments Market was valued at USD 2429.66 million in the year 2019. Escalating geriatric population coupled with leading manufacturers focused on incorporating latest textile technology in products and providing better quality and customized compression garments in terms of shape, size, color, design and compression level, which has been anticipated to infuse growth in the market for Compression Garments during the forecast period of 2020-2025.

From the competitive advantages of different types of products and services, the development opportunities and consumption characteristics and structure analysis of the downstream application fields are all analysed in detail.

Competitive Landscape and Global Market Share Analysis

The major players covered in Compression Garments are: 3M, Medtronic PLC, Medi GmbH & Co. KG, Medico International Inc., Design Veronique, Therafirm, Nuavella, Marena Group, Julius Zorn GmbH.

Market segmentation

Under the product segment, Lower compression garments is anticipated to witness the largest market share owing to ever increasing cases of Varicose Veins, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Socks and Stockings Edema, Lymphedema, Venous Insufficiency, Swelling, Leg Discomfort, among many others supported by various companies focusing on expanding their product portfolio in order to cater to the needs of customers. All these factors will be accelerating the Compression Garments market growth in the coming years.

Clinics followed by Others and Ambulatory Surgical Centers respectively attained substantial market share under End User segment, chiefly on the back of growing collaborations or partnership of leading manufacturers with clinics, doctors, surgeons, and hospitals in order to better understand the requirements of consumers and provide them the desired products backed with rising adoption of cosmetic surgeries with escalating number of breast cancer cases.

Key Target Audience

Compression Garments manufacturers

Online Retailers

Fashion and Lifestyle Products Manufacturers

Consulting and Advisory Firms

Investment Banks and Equity Firms

Regions and Countries Level Analysis

Regional analysis is another highly comprehensive part of the research and analysis study of the global Compression Garments market presented in the report.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Compression Garments market in important countries (regions), including: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) and ROW.

Among the regions, North America, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific will experience remarkable market share owing to presence of leading compression garments manufacturers in the region which are constantly engaged in meeting consumers demands coupled with growing awareness among athletes regarding healthy benefits of wearing compression garments and how it helps in recovering quickly from intense workout or exercise. Also, increase in demand for customized compression garments by consumers will be propelling the Compression Garments market growth during the period of 2020-2025.

However, there are several environmental and governmental regulations on the use or discharge of Compression Garments, primarily to reduce casualties and minimize its adverse effects on the environment.

