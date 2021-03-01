Cloud Migration Market Huge Growth Opportunities and Trends to 2025

The Global Cloud Migration Market Research Report 2020-2025, offers an in-depth evaluation of each crucial aspect of the Global Cloud Migration industry that relates to market size, share, revenue, demand, sales volume, and development in the market. The report analyzes the Cloud Migration market over the values, historical pricing structure, and volume trends that make it easy to predict growth momentum and precisely estimate forthcoming opportunities in the Cloud Migration Market. The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America) from the perspective of players, countries (U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc.), product types, and end industries.

North America Driving the Cloud Migration Market:

North America is among the leading innovators and pioneers, in terms of adoption for cloud migration, is the largest market. The region has a strong foothold of cloud migration vendors, which adds to the growth of the market. Some of them include IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, and Google Inc. among others.

Recently, in November 2018, IBM corporation launched new services to help organizations accelerate the complex process of modernizing and migrating applications to cloud, and adopt the hybrid, multi-cloud strategy to speed up the business transformation. With new enhancements available in the IBM Cloud Migration Factory, IBM services introduced new automation tools, to reduce the time of modernizing and moving an organization’s data, infrastructure, applications, and workloads.

The advanced industrial landscape in the region has led to widespread incorporation of AI on numerous operational levels, leading to a growing need for cloud migration. Additionally, BYOD is having a substantial impact on the enterprises, as they realize the advantages in terms of cost saving, productivity, and flexibility.



The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

