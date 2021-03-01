Brazil Electric Bus Market Size, Top Players, Trends in Upcoming Years

P&S Intelligence published a new research report, “Brazil Electric Bus Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast till 2025, (Electric bus market in Brazil registered a CAGR of 212.7% during 2013 – 2016, recording a shipment of over 2,000 units in 2016. The market in Brazil is currently in its nascent phase, though it is expected to grow significantly after 2017. The growth of this market in Brazil is chiefly attributed to the growing demand to reduce dependency on fossil fuels.).”

The first electric bus in Brazil was launched at Sao Paulo in 2014. The module of the bus was made in Brazil, and the batteries and recharge systems were delivered by Mitsubishi Motors (a Japan based company). The bus has a capacity to carry 124 passengers, and can cover 125 miles on a single charge. Owing to high degree of air pollution in Sao Paulo, the government in Brazil is planning to replace its diesel-powered buses with low-emission buses by 2020.

This market research report provides a comprehensive overview of the Brazil Electric Bus Market.

Brazil Electric Bus Market Competitiveness

Players in the Brazilian electric bus market is more focused on enhancing their product and innovating new products through various strategic approaches. Various international players are also paving the way for electric vehicles in Brazil. For instance, BYD Company Limited, announced to expand its Brazilian operations with new PV solar panel and electric bus chassis production.

BRAZIL ELECTRIC BUS MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Technology

Pure Electric

Parallel Hybrid

Series Parallel Hybrid

Series Hybrid

By Size