Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Drug Discovery Market Huge Growth Opportunities and Trends to 2026: IBM, Microsoft, Google, NVIDIA Corporation, Atomwise, Inc.

The Market Insights Reports has published the obtainability of new statistical data to its repository titled, Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Drug Discovery Market Growth 2020-2026. The report provides useful insights into a wide range of business aspects such as pillars, features, sales strategies, planning models, in order to enable readers to gauge market scope more proficiently. Furthermore, the report also sheds light on recent developments and technological platforms, in addition to distinctive tools, and methodologies that will help to propel the performance of industries. The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America) from the perspective of players, countries (U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc.), product types, and end industries.

The Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Drug Discovery Market Size Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 32.0% In The Forecast Period of 2020 To 2026.

Global Major Players in Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Drug Discovery Market are:

IBM, Microsoft, Google, NVIDIA Corporation, Atomwise, Inc., Deep Genomics, Cloud Pharmaceuticals, Insilico Medicine, BenevolentAI, Exscientia, Cyclica, BIOAGE, Numerate, NuMedii, Envisagenics, twoXAR, OWKIN, Inc., XtalPi, Verge Genomics, BERG LLC, and Other.

Dominating biopharmaceutical Players believe a solution is at hand. Pfizer is using IBM Watson, a system that uses ML (machine learning), to power its search for immuno-oncology drugs. Sanofi has signed a deal to use UK start-up Exscientia’s artificial-intelligence (AI) platform to hunt for metabolic-disease therapies, and Roche subsidiary Genentech is using an AI system from GNS Healthcare in Cambridge, Massachusetts, to help drive the multinational company’s search for cancer treatments. Most sizeable biopharma players have similar collaborations or internal programs.

So what is next for AI in drug discovery?

Clearly, Artificial Intelligence is already helping drug discovery – it can help identify drug targets, find good molecules from data libraries, suggest chemical modifications, and identify candidates for repurposing and so on. However, in the short term, it has a number of challenges to overcome.

Most important types of Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Drug Discovery covered in this report are:

Software

Services

Others

Most widely used downstream fields of Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Drug Discovery market covered in this report are:

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Research Centers and Academic & Government Institutes

Others

