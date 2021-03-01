Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market will touch a new level in upcoming year with Top Key Players like Qualcomm Inc., Tesla Inc., BMW AG, Audi AG, General Motors Company, Apple Inc

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market research is an intelligence report with meticulous efforts undertaken to study the right and valuable information. The data which has been looked upon is done considering both, the existing top players and the upcoming competitors. Business strategies of the key players and the new entering market industries are studied in detail.

Artificial intelligence (AI) in automotive industry is expected to cause a profound disruption by streamlining production capabilities and augmenting business growth. The design and deployment of novel technologies including autonomous mobility, vehicle simulations, rapid prototyping, and AI-enabled automotive factories are creating a positive outlook for the autonomous technologies market.

Some of the Top companies Influencing in this Market includes:

Qualcomm Inc., Tesla Inc., Volvo Car Corporation, BMW AG, Audi AG, General Motors Company, Ford Motor Company, Toyota Motor Corporation, Hyundai Motor Corporation, Uber Technologies Inc., Apple Inc.

Various factors are responsible for the market’s growth trajectory, which are studied at length in the report. In addition, the report lists down the restraints that are posing threat to the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive market. It also gauges the bargaining power of suppliers and buyers, threat from new entrants and product substitute, and the degree of competition prevailing in the market. The influence of the latest government guidelines is also analyzed in detail in the report. It studies the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive market’s trajectory between forecast periods.

On basis of offering, the artificial intelligence in automotive market is segmented into

Hardware

Software

On basis of technology, the artificial intelligence in automotive market is segmented into

Deep learning

Machine learning

Infotainment Systems

IOT (Internet Of Things)

Cognitive Capabilities

On basis of application, the artificial intelligence in automotive market is segmented into

Semi-autonomous applications

Fully-autonomous applications

Regions Covered in the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market Report 2021:

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The cost analysis of the Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Automotive Market has been performed while keeping in view manufacturing expenses, labor cost, and raw materials and their market concentration rate, suppliers, and price trend. Other factors such as Supply chain, downstream buyers, and sourcing strategy have been assessed to provide a complete and in-depth view of the market. Buyers of the report will also be exposed to a study on market positioning with factors such as target client, brand strategy, and price strategy taken into consideration.

