 Algorithmic Trading  Market 2021 Strategic Assessments – Jump Trading LLC, Refinitiv Ltd, 63 Moons Technologies Limited

The algorithmic trading market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.23% over the forecast period (2021-2026).

Top Companies in the Global Algorithmic Trading Market: – Jump Trading LLC, Refinitiv Ltd, 63 Moons Technologies Limited, Virtu Financial, Inc., MetaQuotes Software Corp., Symphony Fintech Solutions Pvt Ltd, Info Reach, Inc., ARGO SE, Algo Trader AG, Kuberre Systems, Inc.

Industry News and Developments:

– February 2020 – The listed German Fintech firm, NAGA, announced that it had enhanced its overall trading experience with the integration of the MetaTrader 5 platform. The brand has completely expanded its multi-asset offering to provide its growing network of clients with direct market access to stocks listed on nine global exchanges, including NASDAQ, NYSE, London Stock Exchange, HKE, Brse Frankfurt and BME, among others.

– March 2020 – Algo Trader announced the release of AlgoTrader 6.0. In addition to the existing crypto adapters, AlgoTrader 6.0 now includes the following crypto exchange adapters, including Deribit, Huobi, Kraken, and Bithumb. AlgoTrader 6.0 offers full support for Level II Order Book data for all market data adapters. The new AlgoTrader UI Order Book widget shows the user all BUY and SELL orders available at each price level.

Market Overview:

– Factors, such as favorable government regulations, increasing demand for fast, reliable, and effective order execution, growing demand for market surveillance, and reducing transaction costs, are expected to spearhead the need for the algorithmic trading market. Institutional investors and big brokerage houses use algorithmic trading to cut down on costs associated with bulk trading. Furthermore, the emergence of AI in the financial service sector is expected to be a major factor aiding in the growth of the algorithmic trading market. Regulators are also starting to take note of the ways by which individuals interact with the market due to advances in artificial intelligence. For instance, in May 2010, the House of Representatives announced the creation of a Task Force on Financial Technology and a Task Force on Artificial Intelligence.

– Further, Algos, with the help of pre-defined rules, backtested, and placed at pre-defined levels, can also analyze every quote and trade in the stock market. Thus, these programs identify liquidity opportunities and turn such information into intelligent trading decisions. For instance, in April 2020, Bitcoin suddenly jumped by 20%. Some observers speculated that algo trading might have been the factor behind the sudden move in the world’s most popular cryptocurrency. Liquidity plays a vital role in the financial market. Thus, algorithmic trading creates a situation to maintain the liquidity, exceptionally high liquidity, in demand, due to rapid buy and sell orders, without any human intervention. Algorithmic trading works when big trades are fed into computers running relevant programs.

Key Market Trends

Institutional Investors are Expected to Hold Major Share

– Institutional investors are banks, credit unions, insurance companies, hedge funds, investment advisors, and mutual funds companies, which pool in their money to purchase securities, real estate, or any other kind of investment assets. Institutional investors, daily, use multiple computer-driven algorithmic strategies in the volatile trading markets, which succumb to the trade influence and the market makers. These techniques enable the traders to cut down the costs of trades and improve their profitability.

– These investors need to execute high-frequency numbers, which are not possible every time. It helps them to break the whole amount into small parts and continue to perform in particular time intervals or according to any dedicated strategies. For instance, instead of placing 1,00,000 shares at a time, an algo-trading technique may push 1,000 shares out every 15 seconds and incrementally put small amounts into the market over the period or the entire day.

North America Expected to Dominate the Market

– North America is expected to hold the largest market size in the global algorithmic trading market in adopting and developing algorithmic trading. The rising investments in trading technologies such as blockchain, increasing presence of algorithmic trading vendors, and growing government support for global trading are the major factors that contribute to the market growth during the forecast period. Also, due to the substantial technological advancements and considerable application of algorithm trading in various applications such as banks and financial institutions across the region is expected to stimulate market growth.

– Algorithmic trading is accounted for around 60-73% of the overall United States equity trading. According to Select USA, the United States financial markets are the largest and most liquid in the world. Sentient Technologies, an A.I. company, based in the United States, which operates a hedge fund, developed an algorithm that processes millions of data points to find trading patterns and forecast trends. Based on trillions of simulated trading scenarios, Sentients algorithms use those scenarios to identify and blend successful trading patterns and devise new strategies. Not only does this reduce human labor, but it also allows for optimum accuracy.

Regional Analysis:

Furthermore, to broaden the understanding, researchers have studied the global Algorithmic Trading market from a geographical point of view, considering the potential regions and countries. The regional analysis will assist the market players in making sound decisions regarding their future investments.

Algorithmic Trading Market report includes the following geographic areas such as North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

