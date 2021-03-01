Air Purifier Market: Global Industry Growth, Market Size, Market Share and Forecast 2020-2027
The global air purifier market size is expected to register a significant CAGR of around 13% during the forecast period 2021 to 2027. The increasing level of air pollution and rising awareness regarding health are some primary factors to drive the market growth.
According to the recent report published by Research Corridor, the Global Air Purifier Market is expected to provide sustainable growth opportunities during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. This latest industry research study analyzes the Air Purifier market by various product segments, applications, regions and countries while assessing regional performances of numerous leading market participants.
The report titled “Air Purifier Market – Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast – 2020 – 2027” offers a holistic view of the Air Purifier industry encompassing numerous stakeholders including raw material suppliers, providers, distributors, consumers and government agencies, among others. Furthermore, the report includes detailed quantitative and qualitative analysis of the global Air Purifier market considering market history, product development, regional dynamics, competitive landscape, and key success factors (KSFs) in the industry.
The report includes a deep-dive analysis of key countries including the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, Australia, Mexico, Brazil and South Africa, among others. Thereby, the report identifies unique growth opportunities across the world based on trends occurring in various developed and developing economies.
Air Purifier Market report summarizes the positive growth rate in upcoming years, and market size with competitive analysis. Our experts have analyzed the historical data to compare with the current market scenario to calculate the market growth in the coming years. The study provides an exhaustive report that includes an executive summary, scope, and forecast of the market.
The Air Purifier Market Segmentation:
By Technology:
- High-efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA)
- Activated Carbon
- Ionic Filters
- Others
By Application:
- Commercial
- Residential
- Industrial
By Region:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
List of Key companies:
- IQAir
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- Unilever PLC (Blueair)
- Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc
- Holmes Products Corp.
- Whirlpool Corporation
- LG Electronics
- Panasonic Corporation
- Daikin Industries, Ltd.
- Aerus LLC
- Others
Key Questions Answered by Air Purifier Market Report:
- Product popularity and adoption based on various country-level dynamics
- Regional presence and product development for leading market participants
- Market forecasts and trend analysis based on ongoing investments and economic growth in key countries
- Competitive landscape based on revenue, product offerings, years of presence, number of employees and market concentration, among others
