AIOps Platform Market Drives Future Change | IBM, Splunk, CA Technologies, VMware., Microfocus, HCL Technologies, BMC Software

The ‘ AIOps Platform market’ research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview, AIOps Platform market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, AIOps Platform market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

Download Free Sample Copy of ‘AIOps Platform market’ Report @

https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=16531

COVID-19 has had a massive impact on society since the beginning of 2020. This report considers the impact of COVID-19 and the economic slowdown created due to lockdown in various countries. The report discusses technological factors, competitive factors and economic trends affecting the market. A combination of factors, including COVID-19 containment situation, end-use market recovery & Recovery Timeline of 2020/ 2021

Global AIOps Platform Market to reach USD 11.1 billion by 2025.

Global AIOps Platform Market valued approximately USD 0.8 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 34% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Major growth factors for the market include the growing demand of AI-based services in IT operations, increasing shift of organization core business toward the cloud, and increasing end-to-end business application assurance and uptime. In addition, investments in the AIOps technology boost the market growth. The global AIOps platform market is segmented by component (platforms and services), application, deployment, organization size, vertical, and region.

North America is expected to have the largest market size in the global AIOps platform market, owing to its dominance with developed economies, empowering them to invest in R&D activities heavily. The continued spread of digital transformation across industries and growing convergence of different technologies, Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as it is witnessing dynamic changes in the adoption of automation in various business functions across verticals. The demand for AI-powered solutions and services is growing across APAC, due to the rapid generation of large volumes of data. AI-powered solutions and services, such as ML, drive innovations in the realm of data analytics and address gaps related to the previously used tools

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

 Platform

 Services

By Service:

 Implementation Services

 License and Maintenance Services

 Training and Education Services

 Consulting Services

 Managed Services

By Application:

 Real-Time Analytics

 Application Performance Management

 Infrastructure Management

 Network and Security Management

By Organization Size:

 SMEs

 Large Enterprises

By Deployment Mode:

 On premises

 Cloud

By Vertical:

 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

 Healthcare and Life Sciences

 Retail and Consumer Goods

 IT and Telecom

 Government

 Manufacturing

 Media and Entertainment

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include IBM, Splunk, CA Technologies, VMware., Microfocus, HCL Technologies, BMC Software., Moogsoft , FixStream and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global AIOps Platform Market in Market Study:

 Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

 Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

 Venture capitalists

 Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

 Third-party knowledge providers

 Investment bankers

 Investors

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

– APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

– North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

– South America (Brazil, Columbia, Argentina, Rest of South America)

– MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt)

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

The research report compiled by Report Ocean offers the study of market opportunities and market impact that are created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The detailed research report is focused upon all direct and indirect impact of COVID-19 with new product launches, pipeline analysis, supply chain overview, government regulations, strategies adopted by related market players and upcoming vaccines and drug status. Note – In order to provide more accurate market forecast, all our reports will be updated before delivery by considering the impact of COVID-19.(*If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.)

(Check Our Exclusive Offer: Ask for Discount to our Representative)

https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=16531

Key questions answered: Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

What is the current demand forecasting for your industry and a possible timeline of recovery?

How has your industry evolved or been disrupted? Which of these changes are likely to be short-term or long-term?

How has consumer behavior changed, and to what degree could these shifts become permanent?

How will supply chains operate? How can you build a more stable and resilient supply chain?

Which market segments are winners or losers?

Where are the pockets of growth in your industry during COVID-19 and beyond?

What marketing methods will be most effective in this new climate?

Where is your company most exposed? How can you diversify risk?

Ask Our Expert for Complete Report@:

https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=16531

Key Points Covered in AIOps Platform Market Report: Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

Executive Summary

Table of Contents

List of Figures

List of Tables

Introduction

Segmentation By Geography

Market Characteristics

Supply Chain And Key Participants

Market Size And Growth

Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

Drivers Of The Market

Restraints On The Market

Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

Global Market PESTEL Analysis by Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Environmental, Legal

Customer Information

Brand Experience And Customer Support Influence Purchasing Decision

Market, Regional And Country Analysis

Global Market, 2017, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

Global Manufacturing Market, 2014 – 2025, Historic And Forecast, Segmentation

Market Overview

Region Information

Market Information

Background Information

Taxes Levied

Government Initiatives

Regulatory Bodies

Regulations

Associations

Investments

Competitive Landscape

Global Market Top Opportunities By Segment

Global Market Top Opportunities By Country

Global Market Strategies

Strategies based on market trends

Strategies Adopted By Leading Competitors

Appendix

Research Methodology

Currencies

Research Inquiries

Copyright and Disclaimer

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

Browse Premium Research Report with Tables and Figures at @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=16531

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is “one-stop solution” for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean

Email: [email protected]

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, IIIinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/

Blog: https://reportoceanblog.com/