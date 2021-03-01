AI Image Recognition Market Size, Status and Global Outlook 2020-2025

The Global AI Image Recognition Market Research Report 2020-2025, offers an in-depth evaluation of each crucial aspect of the Global AI Image Recognition industry that relates to market size, share, revenue, demand, sales volume, and development in the market. The report analyzes the AI Image Recognition market over the values, historical pricing structure, and volume trends that make it easy to predict growth momentum and precisely estimate forthcoming opportunities in the AI Image Recognition Market. The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America) from the perspective of players, countries (U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc.), product types, and end industries.

Recent Developments:

– March 2019 – Amazon Rekognition launched enhanced face analysis. This is the fifth model update overall since the service launched. Face analysis generates rich metadata about detected faces in the form of gender, age range, emotions, attributes such as ‘Smile’, ‘Eyeglasses’ and ‘Beard’, face pose, face image quality, and face landmarks.

– April 2019 – Google partnered with Atos in opening its new AI laboratory in Paris. The facility will enable the customers and private and public organizations to identify use cases for AI, co-create and prototype workable AI solutions, and drive adoption of the rapidly developing technology.



Influence of the AI Image Recognition Market report:

–Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risks in the AI Image Recognition Market.

–AI Image Recognition Market recent innovations and major events.

–A detailed study of business strategies for the growth of the AI Image Recognition Market market-leading players.

–Conclusive study about the growth plot of AI Image Recognition Market for forthcoming years.

–In-depth understanding of AI Image Recognition Market, market-particular drivers, constraints, and major micro markets.

–Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the AI Image Recognition Market.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

