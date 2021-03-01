AI for Drug Discovery Market 2021: Magnificent Possibilities, Growth with Detailed Industry Study, Detailed Analysis, Business Outlook and Forecast to 2021 – 2027 | BIOAGE Numerate, NuMedii Inc., Envisagenics

AI for Drug Discovery Market

Drug discovery is the preliminary step in the process of a novel drug identification and its therapeutic target. Artificial intelligence (AI) is commonly used in the healthcare industry for drug discovery. Artificial intelligence technology has the ability to recognize drug targets, and play a significant role in drug design, discovery, identification and screening of molecules instantly and effectively. Drug discovery or new drug target are being estimated based on potency, bioavailability, efficacy, and toxicity.

A new market report by The Insight Partners on the AI for Drug Discovery Market has been released with reliable information and accurate forecasts for a better understanding of the current and future market scenarios. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, including qualitative and quantitative insights, historical data, and estimated projections about the market size and shares in the forecast period. The forecasts mentioned in the report have been acquired by using proven research assumptions and methodologies. Hence, this research study serves as an important depository of the information for every market landscape. The report is segmented on the basis of types, end-users, applications, and regional markets.

Key companies Included in AI for Drug Discovery Market:-

Atomwise, Inc.

Insilico Medicine

BIOAGE

Numerate

NuMedii, Inc.

Envisagenics

Cloud Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

BenevolentAI

twoXAR, Incorporated

Exscientia

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Introduction AI for Drug Discovery Market – Key Takeaways Research Methodology AI for Drug Discovery Market – Market Landscape AI for Drug Discovery Market – Global Analysis AI for Drug Discovery Market Analysis– by Treatment AI for Drug Discovery Market Analysis– by Distribution Channel AI for Drug Discovery Market Analysis And Forecasts To 2027 – Geographical Analysis Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global AI for Drug Discovery Market AI for Drug Discovery Market – Industry Landscape Company Profiles Appendix

Scope of AI for Drug Discovery Market:

The report offers key drivers that propel the growth in the global AI for Drug Discovery Market. These insights help market players in devising strategies to gain market presence. The research also outlined the restraints of the market. Insights on opportunities are mentioned to assist market players in taking further steps by determining the potential in untapped regions.

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the AI for Drug Discovery Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Disposable Incontinence Products (DIPs) Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Disposable Incontinence Products (DIPs) Players to fight Covid-19 Impact.

AI for Drug Discovery Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

