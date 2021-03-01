Agriculture Packaging Market to Witness Massive growth ahead | Amcor, Sonoco Products Company, Mondi Group

Global Agriculture Packaging Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, predicts the industry’s performance for the upcoming years to help stakeholders in making the right decisions that can potentially garner strong returns. Further, the document provides comprehensive analysis of the key industry trends as well as the opportunities that will ensure an upward growth trajectory in the coming years. It also focuses on developing strategies for challenges faced by the industry. Moreover, an exhaustive discussion of the latest updates including the impact of COVID-19 pandemic is furnished in the study. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region

Key Segments Studied in the Global Agriculture Packaging Market

The key players covered in this study

Amcor

Sonoco Products Company

Mondi Group

LC Packaging International BV

Packaging Corporation of America

H.B. Fuller Company

Atlantic Packaging

NNZ Group

Parakh Agro Industries Ltd

International Paper Company

DS Smith Plc

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc

KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp

Silgan Holdings, Inc.

Tetra Pak International S.A

Greif, Inc

Time Technoplast Ltd

Berry Global, Inc

Proampac LLC

Klöckner Pentaplast Group

Market segment 8, the product can be split into

Pouches

Bags / Bins

Silo Bags

Clamshells

Bottle

Trays

Bulk Containers

Others

Market segment 4, split into

Seeds & Pesticides

Silage

Food Grains

Vegetable & Fruits

A combination of factors, including COVID-19 containment situation, end-use market recovery & Recovery Timeline of 2020/ 2021

covid-19 scenario Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment Expected Industry Recovery Timeline Business Impact Horizon Opening of Economy by Q3 2020 xx xx xx xx Recovery – Opening of Economy extended till Q4 2020 / Q1 2021 xx xx xx xx

Key highlights from COVID-19 impact analysis:

Predictions regarding long-term effects of COVID-19 pandemic on the growth trend.

Socio-economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak on the Market.

Peaks and valleys in demand during the Covid-19 lockdown period.

Supply chain challenges.

Projected long-term outlook of the pandemic on industry development.

An overview of the regional landscape:

The key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea, It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U,S,, Canada, Germany, France, U,K,, Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U,A,E, etc,.

Regional contribution to the overall market growth is measured in the study.

Revenue generated, sales garnered, and growth rate attained by each region during forecast period are cited.

The market growth is analyzed by studying multiple determinants such as:

Market Drivers

Market Trends

Market Challenges

Market Opportunities

Market Restraints, and

Market Competition

Key Questions Answered in The Report:

What will the Market growth rate?

What are the key factors driving the global Market?

Who are the key manufacturers in Market space?

What are the market opportunities and overview of the Market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Market?

What are the Market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Market?

Key Points Covered in Agriculture Packaging Market Report:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Agriculture Packaging Revenue

1.4 Market 8

1.4.1 Global Agriculture Packaging Market Size Growth Rate 8: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Pouches

1.4.3 Bags / Bins

1.4.4 Silo Bags

1.4.5 Clamshells

1.4.6 Bottle

1.4.7 Trays

1.4.8 Bulk Containers

1.4.9 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Agriculture Packaging Market Share 4: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Seeds & Pesticides

1.5.3 Silage

1.5.4 Food Grains

1.5.5 Vegetable & Fruits

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Agriculture Packaging Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Agriculture Packaging Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Agriculture Packaging Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Agriculture Packaging Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Agriculture Packaging Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Agriculture Packaging Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Agriculture Packaging Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Agriculture Packaging Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Agriculture Packaging Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Agriculture Packaging Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Agriculture Packaging Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Agriculture Packaging Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Agriculture Packaging Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Agriculture Packaging Revenue in 2019

3.3 Agriculture Packaging Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Agriculture Packaging Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Agriculture Packaging Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size 8 (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Agriculture Packaging Historic Market Size 8 (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Agriculture Packaging Forecasted Market Size 8 (2021-2026)

5 Market Size 4 (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Agriculture Packaging Market Size 4 (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Agriculture Packaging Forecasted Market Size 4 (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Agriculture Packaging Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Agriculture Packaging Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Agriculture Packaging Market Size 8 (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Agriculture Packaging Market Size 4 (2015-2020)

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Agriculture Packaging Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Agriculture Packaging Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Agriculture Packaging Market Size 8 (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Agriculture Packaging Market Size 4 (2015-2020)

8 China

8.1 China Agriculture Packaging Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Agriculture Packaging Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Agriculture Packaging Market Size 8 (2015-2020)

8.4 China Agriculture Packaging Market Size 4 (2015-2020)

9 Japan

9.1 Japan Agriculture Packaging Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Agriculture Packaging Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Agriculture Packaging Market Size 8 (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Agriculture Packaging Market Size 4 (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Agriculture Packaging Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Agriculture Packaging Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Agriculture Packaging Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Agriculture Packaging Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

11 India

11.1 India Agriculture Packaging Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Agriculture Packaging Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Agriculture Packaging Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Agriculture Packaging Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Agriculture Packaging Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Agriculture Packaging Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Agriculture Packaging Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Agriculture Packaging Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 Amcor

13.1.1 Amcor Company Details

13.1.2 Amcor Business Overview

13.1.3 Amcor Agriculture Packaging Introduction

13.1.4 Amcor Revenue in Agriculture Packaging Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Amcor Recent Development

13.2 Sonoco Products Company

13.2.1 Sonoco Products Company Company Details

13.2.2 Sonoco Products Company Business Overview

13.2.3 Sonoco Products Company Agriculture Packaging Introduction

13.2.4 Sonoco Products Company Revenue in Agriculture Packaging Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Sonoco Products Company Recent Development

13.3 Mondi Group

13.3.1 Mondi Group Company Details

13.3.2 Mondi Group Business Overview

13.3.3 Mondi Group Agriculture Packaging Introduction

13.3.4 Mondi Group Revenue in Agriculture Packaging Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Mondi Group Recent Development

13.4 LC Packaging International BV

13.4.1 LC Packaging International BV Company Details

13.4.2 LC Packaging International BV Business Overview

13.4.3 LC Packaging International BV Agriculture Packaging Introduction

13.4.4 LC Packaging International BV Revenue in Agriculture Packaging Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 LC Packaging International BV Recent Development

13.5 Packaging Corporation of America

13.5.1 Packaging Corporation of America Company Details

13.5.2 Packaging Corporation of America Business Overview

13.5.3 Packaging Corporation of America Agriculture Packaging Introduction

13.5.4 Packaging Corporation of America Revenue in Agriculture Packaging Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Packaging Corporation of America Recent Development

13.6 H.B. Fuller Company

13.6.1 H.B. Fuller Company Company Details

13.6.2 H.B. Fuller Company Business Overview

13.6.3 H.B. Fuller Company Agriculture Packaging Introduction

13.6.4 H.B. Fuller Company Revenue in Agriculture Packaging Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 H.B. Fuller Company Recent Development

13.7 Atlantic Packaging

13.7.1 Atlantic Packaging Company Details

13.7.2 Atlantic Packaging Business Overview

13.7.3 Atlantic Packaging Agriculture Packaging Introduction

13.7.4 Atlantic Packaging Revenue in Agriculture Packaging Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Atlantic Packaging Recent Development

13.8 NNZ Group

13.8.1 NNZ Group Company Details

13.8.2 NNZ Group Business Overview

13.8.3 NNZ Group Agriculture Packaging Introduction

13.8.4 NNZ Group Revenue in Agriculture Packaging Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 NNZ Group Recent Development

13.9 Parakh Agro Industries Ltd

13.9.1 Parakh Agro Industries Ltd Company Details

13.9.2 Parakh Agro Industries Ltd Business Overview

13.9.3 Parakh Agro Industries Ltd Agriculture Packaging Introduction

13.9.4 Parakh Agro Industries Ltd Revenue in Agriculture Packaging Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Parakh Agro Industries Ltd Recent Development

13.10 International Paper Company

13.10.1 International Paper Company Company Details

13.10.2 International Paper Company Business Overview

13.10.3 International Paper Company Agriculture Packaging Introduction

13.10.4 International Paper Company Revenue in Agriculture Packaging Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 International Paper Company Recent Development

13.11 DS Smith Plc

10.11.1 DS Smith Plc Company Details

10.11.2 DS Smith Plc Business Overview

10.11.3 DS Smith Plc Agriculture Packaging Introduction

10.11.4 DS Smith Plc Revenue in Agriculture Packaging Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 DS Smith Plc Recent Development

13.12 Smurfit Kappa Group Plc

10.12.1 Smurfit Kappa Group Plc Company Details

10.12.2 Smurfit Kappa Group Plc Business Overview

10.12.3 Smurfit Kappa Group Plc Agriculture Packaging Introduction

10.12.4 Smurfit Kappa Group Plc Revenue in Agriculture Packaging Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Smurfit Kappa Group Plc Recent Development

13.13 KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp

10.13.1 KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp Company Details

10.13.2 KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp Business Overview

10.13.3 KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp Agriculture Packaging Introduction

10.13.4 KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp Revenue in Agriculture Packaging Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp Recent Development

13.14 Silgan Holdings, Inc.

10.14.1 Silgan Holdings, Inc. Company Details

10.14.2 Silgan Holdings, Inc. Business Overview

10.14.3 Silgan Holdings, Inc. Agriculture Packaging Introduction

10.14.4 Silgan Holdings, Inc. Revenue in Agriculture Packaging Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Silgan Holdings, Inc. Recent Development

13.15 Tetra Pak International S.A

10.15.1 Tetra Pak International S.A Company Details

10.15.2 Tetra Pak International S.A Business Overview

10.15.3 Tetra Pak International S.A Agriculture Packaging Introduction

10.15.4 Tetra Pak International S.A Revenue in Agriculture Packaging Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 Tetra Pak International S.A Recent Development

13.16 Greif, Inc

10.16.1 Greif, Inc Company Details

10.16.2 Greif, Inc Business Overview

10.16.3 Greif, Inc Agriculture Packaging Introduction

10.16.4 Greif, Inc Revenue in Agriculture Packaging Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 Greif, Inc Recent Development

13.17 Time Technoplast Ltd

10.17.1 Time Technoplast Ltd Company Details

10.17.2 Time Technoplast Ltd Business Overview

10.17.3 Time Technoplast Ltd Agriculture Packaging Introduction

10.17.4 Time Technoplast Ltd Revenue in Agriculture Packaging Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 Time Technoplast Ltd Recent Development

13.18 Berry Global, Inc

10.18.1 Berry Global, Inc Company Details

10.18.2 Berry Global, Inc Business Overview

10.18.3 Berry Global, Inc Agriculture Packaging Introduction

10.18.4 Berry Global, Inc Revenue in Agriculture Packaging Business (2015-2020)

10.18.5 Berry Global, Inc Recent Development

13.19 Proampac LLC

10.19.1 Proampac LLC Company Details

10.19.2 Proampac LLC Business Overview

10.19.3 Proampac LLC Agriculture Packaging Introduction

10.19.4 Proampac LLC Revenue in Agriculture Packaging Business (2015-2020)

10.19.5 Proampac LLC Recent Development

13.20 Klöckner Pentaplast Group

10.20.1 Klöckner Pentaplast Group Company Details

10.20.2 Klöckner Pentaplast Group Business Overview

10.20.3 Klöckner Pentaplast Group Agriculture Packaging Introduction

10.20.4 Klöckner Pentaplast Group Revenue in Agriculture Packaging Business (2015-2020)

10.20.5 Klöckner Pentaplast Group Recent Development

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

