5G Fixed Wireless Access Market Segmentation, Forecast, Analysis, Industry Size and Share to 2027
The global 5G fixed wireless access (FWA) market size was valued at around USD 700 million in 2020 and anticipated to register a significant CAGR of over 97% during the forecast period 2021 to 2027. The increasing demand for high-speed internet and focus to reduce power consumption is a primary factor to drive the market growth.
According to the recent report published by Research Corridor, the Global 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market is expected to provide sustainable growth opportunities during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. This latest industry research study analyzes the 5G Fixed Wireless Access market by various product segments, applications, regions and countries while assessing regional performances of numerous leading market participants.
The report titled “5G Fixed Wireless Access Market – Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast – 2020 – 2027” offers a holistic view of the 5G Fixed Wireless Access industry encompassing numerous stakeholders including raw material suppliers, providers, distributors, consumers and government agencies, among others. Furthermore, the report includes detailed quantitative and qualitative analysis of the global 5G Fixed Wireless Access market considering market history, product development, regional dynamics, competitive landscape, and key success factors (KSFs) in the industry.
The report includes a deep-dive analysis of key countries including the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, Australia, Mexico, Brazil and South Africa, among others. Thereby, the report identifies unique growth opportunities across the world based on trends occurring in various developed and developing economies.
5G Fixed Wireless Access Market report summarizes the positive growth rate in upcoming years, and market size with competitive analysis. Our experts have analyzed the historical data to compare with the current market scenario to calculate the market growth in the coming years. The study provides an exhaustive report that includes an executive summary, scope, and forecast of the market.
The 5G Fixed Wireless Access Market Segmentation:
By Component:
- Hardware
- Services
By Demography:
- Urban
- Semi-Urban
- Rural
By Application:
- Residential
- Commercial
- Industrial
- Government
By Region:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
Market Competition Assessment:
Companies are exploring markets by expansion, new investment, the introduction of new services, and collaboration as their preferred strategies. Players are exploring new geography through expansion and acquisition to gain a competitive advantage through joint synergy. Key players operating in the global 5G fixed wireless access market are AT&T Inc., Cellular South, Inc., Cisco, Cohere Technologies, Inc., Qualcomm Technologies, and Samsung Electronics.
List of Key Companies:
- AT&T Inc.
- Cellular South, Inc.
- Cisco
- Cohere Technologies, Inc.
- Qualcomm Technologies
- Samsung Electronics
- Ericsson
- Huawei
- Mimosa Networks, Inc.
- Mobile Telephone Networks(MTN)
- Nokia
- Orange S.A.
