Vascular Grafts Market Trends, Industry Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast to 2027
The global vascular grafts market size was accounted for over USD 2 billion in 2019 and expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period 2020 to 2027. The growing occurrence of diabetes, heart attack, and vascular occlusion are some major factors to drive the market.
According to the recent report published by Research Corridor, the Global Vascular Grafts Market is expected to provide sustainable growth opportunities during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. This latest industry research study analyzes the Vascular Grafts market by various product segments, applications, regions and countries while assessing regional performances of numerous leading market participants.
The report titled “Vascular Grafts Market – Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast – 2020 – 2027” offers a holistic view of the Vascular Grafts industry encompassing numerous stakeholders including raw material suppliers, providers, distributors, consumers and government agencies, among others. Furthermore, the report includes detailed quantitative and qualitative analysis of the global Vascular Grafts market considering market history, product development, regional dynamics, competitive landscape, and key success factors (KSFs) in the industry.
The report includes a deep-dive analysis of key countries including the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, Australia, Mexico, Brazil and South Africa, among others. Thereby, the report identifies unique growth opportunities across the world based on trends occurring in various developed and developing economies.
Vascular Grafts Market report summarizes the positive growth rate in upcoming years, and market size with competitive analysis. Our experts have analyzed the historical data to compare with the current market scenario to calculate the market growth in the coming years. The study provides an exhaustive report that includes an executive summary, scope, and forecast of the market.
The Vascular Grafts Market Segmentation:
By Product:
- Hemodialysis Access
- Endovascular Stent
- Peripheral
By Raw-Material:
- Polyester
- Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTEF)
- Polyurethane
- Biological Materials
By Application:
- Kidney Failure
- Cardiac Aneurysms
- Vascular Occlusion
By End-User:
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Surgical Center
By Region:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
List of Key companies:
- Braun
- R Bard
- Cardinal Health
- Cook Medical
- Endologix Inc.
- LeMaitre Vascular
- Medtronic
- Maquet
- Terumo
- Gore Medical
Key Questions Answered by Vascular Grafts Market Report:
- Product popularity and adoption based on various country-level dynamics
- Regional presence and product development for leading market participants
- Market forecasts and trend analysis based on ongoing investments and economic growth in key countries
- Competitive landscape based on revenue, product offerings, years of presence, number of employees and market concentration, among others
