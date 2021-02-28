Nanopesticide Market Trends, Industry Size, Competitive Analysis and Forecast to 2027
The global nanopesticide market size is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 14.6% during the forecast period 2020 to 2027. The increasing demand for food production globally and the rising use of various pesticides around the globe are some major factors to drive the market growth over the forecast period.
According to the recent report published by Research Corridor, the Global Nanopesticide Market is expected to provide sustainable growth opportunities during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. This latest industry research study analyzes the Nanopesticide market by various product segments, applications, regions and countries while assessing regional performances of numerous leading market participants.
The report titled “Nanopesticide Market – Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast – 2020 – 2027” offers a holistic view of the Nanopesticide industry encompassing numerous stakeholders including raw material suppliers, providers, distributors, consumers and government agencies, among others. Furthermore, the report includes detailed quantitative and qualitative analysis of the global Nanopesticide market considering market history, product development, regional dynamics, competitive landscape, and key success factors (KSFs) in the industry.
The report includes a deep-dive analysis of key countries including the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, Australia, Mexico, Brazil and South Africa, among others. Thereby, the report identifies unique growth opportunities across the world based on trends occurring in various developed and developing economies.
Nanopesticide Market report summarizes the positive growth rate in upcoming years, and market size with competitive analysis. Our experts have analyzed the historical data to compare with the current market scenario to calculate the market growth in the coming years. The study provides an exhaustive report that includes an executive summary, scope, and forecast of the market.
On the basis of application, the global nanopesticide market is divided into production, protection, harvesting, and packaging. The harvesting segment is expected to hold a significant share due to the increasing need to control the global food loss index. A report published by FAO, the food losses in industrialized countries are as high as in developing countries, but more than 40% of food losses in developing countries occur at post-harvest and processing levels.
The Nanopesticide Market Segmentation:
By Type:
- Insecticides
- Herbicides
- Fungicides
- Nematicides
By Application:
- Production
- Protection
- Harvesting
- Packaging
By End-User:
- Farmer
- Pest Control Agents
- Others
By Region:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
List of Key companies:
- Marrone Bio Innovations
- Bioworks
- Valent Biosciences
- Andermatt Biocontrol
- Stockton
- Bayer
- Camson Bio Technologies
- Corteva
- Others
Key Questions Answered by Nanopesticide Market Report:
- Product popularity and adoption based on various country-level dynamics
- Regional presence and product development for leading market participants
- Market forecasts and trend analysis based on ongoing investments and economic growth in key countries
- Competitive landscape based on revenue, product offerings, years of presence, number of employees and market concentration, among others
