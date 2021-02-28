Infused Fruits Jellies Market: Global Industry Growth, Market Size, Market Share and Forecast 2020-2027
The global infused fruits jellies market size was valued at over USD 14 million in 2019 and expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period 2020 to 2027. The rising consumer preference towards convenience food items such as jelly drinks and jelly spreads is a major factor to drive the market.
According to the recent report published by Research Corridor, the Global Infused Fruits Jellies Market is expected to provide sustainable growth opportunities during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. This latest industry research study analyzes the Infused Fruits Jellies market by various product segments, applications, regions and countries while assessing regional performances of numerous leading market participants.
The report titled “Infused Fruits Jellies Market – Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast – 2020 – 2027” offers a holistic view of the Infused Fruits Jellies industry encompassing numerous stakeholders including raw material suppliers, providers, distributors, consumers and government agencies, among others. Furthermore, the report includes detailed quantitative and qualitative analysis of the global Infused Fruits Jellies market considering market history, product development, regional dynamics, competitive landscape, and key success factors (KSFs) in the industry.
The report includes a deep-dive analysis of key countries including the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, Australia, Mexico, Brazil and South Africa, among others. Thereby, the report identifies unique growth opportunities across the world based on trends occurring in various developed and developing economies.
Infused Fruits Jellies Market report summarizes the positive growth rate in upcoming years, and market size with competitive analysis. Our experts have analyzed the historical data to compare with the current market scenario to calculate the market growth in the coming years. The study provides an exhaustive report that includes an executive summary, scope, and forecast of the market.
The global infused fruits jellies market is segmented on the basis of fruit type, application, packaging, sales channel, and region. On the basis of packaging, the market is segmented into cans, jars, bottles, and pouches. The pouches packaging segment held the largest market in 2019 and accounted for over 35% market share in terms of revenue globally. The segment growth is attributed to factors such as lightweight, flexibility, durability, and customized design.
The Infused Fruits Jellies Market Segmentation:
By Fruit Type:
- Raisins
- Apples
- Apricots
- Peaches
- Mangoes
- Others
By Application:
- Breakfast Cereals
- Bakery Products
- Dairy
- Frozen Dessert Products
- Salads
- Others
By Packaging:
- Cans
- Jars
- Bottles
- Pouches
By Sales Channel:
- Supermarket/ Hypermarket
- Convenience Store
- Online Store
- Others
By Region:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
List of Key companies:
- Cloetta
- Ferrara Candy Company
- HARIBO
- Impact Confections
- Jelly Belly Candy Company
- Just Born
- Palmer Candy Company
- Perfetti Van Melle
- The Hershey Company
- Others
Key Questions Answered by Infused Fruits Jellies Market Report:
- Product popularity and adoption based on various country-level dynamics
- Regional presence and product development for leading market participants
- Market forecasts and trend analysis based on ongoing investments and economic growth in key countries
- Competitive landscape based on revenue, product offerings, years of presence, number of employees and market concentration, among others
