Hazardous Location Air Conditioners Market Size, Industry Trends, Leading Players, Share and Forecast to 2027

The report includes a deep-dive analysis of key countries including the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, Australia, Mexico, Brazil and South Africa, among others. Thereby, the report identifies unique growth opportunities across the world based on trends occurring in various developed and developing economies.

The global hazardous location air conditioners market is classified into type, location, end-use industry, and region. By type, the market is divided into central air conditioner, ductless split systems, dehumidifier, packaged terminal air conditioners, and others. The central air conditioner segment dominated the market in 2019 in terms of revenue due to the continuous demand for these systems in various industries.

The Hazardous Location Air Conditioners Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Central Air Conditioners

Ductless Split Systems

Dehumidifiers

Packaged Terminal Air Conditioners (PTAC)

Others

By Location:

Class I Division I Division II

Class II Division I Division II



By End-Use Industry:

Oil and Gas

Mining

Chemicals

Food and Beverage

Construction

Manufacturing

Others

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

List of Key companies:

Aegex Technologies LLC.

Atex Delvalle

Ice Qube, Inc.

EIC Solutions, Inc.

Atexxo Manufacturing

Specific Systems

Thermal Edge

Friedrich

Scientific Systems, LLC

Safe Air Technology

XP Climate Control, LLC

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

Key Questions Answered by Hazardous Location Air Conditioners Market Report:

Product popularity and adoption based on various country-level dynamics

Regional presence and product development for leading market participants

Market forecasts and trend analysis based on ongoing investments and economic growth in key countries

Competitive landscape based on revenue, product offerings, years of presence, number of employees and market concentration, among others

