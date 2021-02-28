Grape Seed Extract Market Size, Industry Trends, Leading Players, Share and Forecast to 2027
The global grape seed extract market size is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period 2021 to 2027 and projected to reach around USD 450 million by 2027. Increasing consumer awareness regarding health is a key factor to drive the market.
According to the recent report published by Research Corridor, the Global Grape Seed Extract Market is expected to provide sustainable growth opportunities during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. This latest industry research study analyzes the Grape Seed Extract market by various product segments, applications, regions and countries while assessing regional performances of numerous leading market participants.
The report titled “Grape Seed Extract Market – Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast – 2020 – 2027” offers a holistic view of the Grape Seed Extract industry encompassing numerous stakeholders including raw material suppliers, providers, distributors, consumers and government agencies, among others. Furthermore, the report includes detailed quantitative and qualitative analysis of the global Grape Seed Extract market considering market history, product development, regional dynamics, competitive landscape, and key success factors (KSFs) in the industry.
The report includes a deep-dive analysis of key countries including the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, Australia, Mexico, Brazil and South Africa, among others. Thereby, the report identifies unique growth opportunities across the world based on trends occurring in various developed and developing economies.
Grape Seed Extract Market report summarizes the positive growth rate in upcoming years, and market size with competitive analysis. Our experts have analyzed the historical data to compare with the current market scenario to calculate the market growth in the coming years. The study provides an exhaustive report that includes an executive summary, scope, and forecast of the market.
The Grape Seed Extract Market Segmentation:
By Product Type:
- Powder
- Liquid
- Gel
By Application:
- Food and beverages
- Personal Care
- Nutritional Supplements
- Pharmaceutical
- Others
By Distribution Channel:
- Supermarkets
- Pharmacy
- Online Retailers
- Others
By Region:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
List of Key companies:
- Botanic Innovations LLC
- Polyphenolics
- Naturex
- Nexira
- Augusto Bellinvia Srl
- NetQem LLC
- Hunan NutraMax Inc.
- Jianhe Biotech Co., Ltd.
- Others
Key Questions Answered by Grape Seed Extract Market Report:
- Product popularity and adoption based on various country-level dynamics
- Regional presence and product development for leading market participants
- Market forecasts and trend analysis based on ongoing investments and economic growth in key countries
- Competitive landscape based on revenue, product offerings, years of presence, number of employees and market concentration, among others
