Blasting Automation Services Market Segmentation, Forecast, Analysis, Industry Size and Share to 2027
The global blasting automation services market size was accounted for over USD 400 million in 2019 and projected to witness a significant CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period 2020 to 2027.
According to the recent report published by Research Corridor, the Global Blasting Automation Services Market is expected to provide sustainable growth opportunities during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. This latest industry research study analyzes the Blasting Automation Services market by various product segments, applications, regions and countries while assessing regional performances of numerous leading market participants.
The report titled “Blasting Automation Services Market – Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast – 2020 – 2027” offers a holistic view of the Blasting Automation Services industry encompassing numerous stakeholders including raw material suppliers, providers, distributors, consumers and government agencies, among others. Furthermore, the report includes detailed quantitative and qualitative analysis of the global Blasting Automation Services market considering market history, product development, regional dynamics, competitive landscape, and key success factors (KSFs) in the industry.
The report includes a deep-dive analysis of key countries including the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, Australia, Mexico, Brazil and South Africa, among others. Thereby, the report identifies unique growth opportunities across the world based on trends occurring in various developed and developing economies.
Blasting Automation Services Market report summarizes the positive growth rate in upcoming years, and market size with competitive analysis. Our experts have analyzed the historical data to compare with the current market scenario to calculate the market growth in the coming years. The study provides an exhaustive report that includes an executive summary, scope, and forecast of the market.
On the basis of application, the market is segmented into metal mining, non-metal mining, and coal mining. The metal mining segment held the largest market share in 2019 and accounted for around 40% market share in terms of revenue. The segment growth is attributed to the indisputable demand in industries for various metals and subsequent growth in the mining sector.
The Blasting Automation Services Market Segmentation:
By Type:
- Tumble Barrels and Baskets Blasters
- Cell Machines
- Indexing Turntables
- Rotary Head Machines
- Continuous Turntables
- Others
By Equipment:
- Air Blasting Equipment
- Wheel Blasting Equipment
- Vibratory Equipment
- Others
By Application:
- Metal Mining
- Non-Metal Mining
- Coal Mining
By Region:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
List of Key companies:
- Autonomous Solutions, Inc.
- iRing Inc.
- Orica Limited
- Komatsu Limited
- MineWare Pty Ltd.
- Dyno Nobel
- SurfacePrep
- Others
Key Questions Answered by Blasting Automation Services Market Report:
- Product popularity and adoption based on various country-level dynamics
- Regional presence and product development for leading market participants
- Market forecasts and trend analysis based on ongoing investments and economic growth in key countries
- Competitive landscape based on revenue, product offerings, years of presence, number of employees and market concentration, among others
