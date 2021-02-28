Automotive Electric Power Steering Market Size, Industry Trends, Leading Players, Share and Forecast to 2027
The global automotive electric power steering market size was accounted for over USD 19 billion in 2019 and expected to grow at a significant CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period 2020 to 2027. The growing trend of self-driving vehicles is a major factor to drive the market growth globally.
According to the recent report published by Research Corridor, the Global Automotive Electric Power Steering Market is expected to provide sustainable growth opportunities during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. This latest industry research study analyzes the Automotive Electric Power Steering market by various product segments, applications, regions and countries while assessing regional performances of numerous leading market participants.
The report titled “Automotive Electric Power Steering Market – Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast – 2020 – 2027” offers a holistic view of the Automotive Electric Power Steering industry encompassing numerous stakeholders including raw material suppliers, providers, distributors, consumers and government agencies, among others. Furthermore, the report includes detailed quantitative and qualitative analysis of the global Automotive Electric Power Steering market considering market history, product development, regional dynamics, competitive landscape, and key success factors (KSFs) in the industry.
The report includes a deep-dive analysis of key countries including the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, Australia, Mexico, Brazil and South Africa, among others. Thereby, the report identifies unique growth opportunities across the world based on trends occurring in various developed and developing economies.
Automotive Electric Power Steering Market report summarizes the positive growth rate in upcoming years, and market size with competitive analysis. Our experts have analyzed the historical data to compare with the current market scenario to calculate the market growth in the coming years. The study provides an exhaustive report that includes an executive summary, scope, and forecast of the market.
The Automotive Electric Power Steering Market Segmentation:
By Type:
- Column Type
- Pinion Type
- Dual Pinion Type
By Component Type:
- Steering Rack/Column
- Sensor
- Steering Motor
- Others
By Vehicle Type:
- Passenger Cars
- Commercial Vehicles
By Region:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
List of Key companies:
- JTEKT Corporation
- Nexteer Automotive
- NSK Ltd
- Hubei Henglong Auto System Group
- Denso Corporation
- Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- GKN PLC
- ZF Friedrichshafen AG
Key Questions Answered by Automotive Electric Power Steering Market Report:
- Product popularity and adoption based on various country-level dynamics
- Regional presence and product development for leading market participants
- Market forecasts and trend analysis based on ongoing investments and economic growth in key countries
- Competitive landscape based on revenue, product offerings, years of presence, number of employees and market concentration, among others
