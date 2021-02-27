US Telemedicine Market Hits at US$25.88 Bn by 2028|| Cerner Corporation, Siemens Healthineers Ag, Cisco Systems, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Iron Bow Technologies, American Well, Koninklijke Philips, Medtronic, GE Healthcare, Teladoc Health, Medvivo Group, AMC Health, Chiron Health

U.S. Telemedicine Market Size is projected to reach $25.88 Billion at CAGR +15% by the timeline of 2021-28.

Telemedicine refers to the practice of caring for patients remotely when the provider and patient are not physically present with each other. Modern technology has enabled doctors to consult patients by using HIPAA compliant video-conferencing tools.

Telemedicine is the practice of medicine using technology to deliver care at a distance. A physician in one location uses a telecommunications infrastructure to deliver care to a patient at a distant site.

Telemedicine allows patients to communicate with a healthcare provider using technology, as opposed to physically visiting a doctor’s office or hospital. With telemedicine, you can discuss symptoms, medical issues, and more with a healthcare provider in real time using video, online portals, and email.

Key Players:

Koninklijke Philips, Medtronic, GE Healthcare, Cerner Corporation, Siemens Healthineers Ag, Cisco Systems, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Iron Bow Technologies, American Well, Teladoc Health, Medvivo Group, AMC Health, Chiron Health, Zipnosis, VSEE, IMEDIPLUS, MEDWEB, U.S.MED. among others.

A thorough analytical review of the pertinent growth trends influencing the US Telemedicine market has been demonstrated in the report to affect unbiased and time-efficient business discretion amongst various leading players, seeking a strong footing in the competitive landscape of the US Telemedicine market, which regularly gets influenced in a major way by the ongoing micro and macro-economic factors having a lingering set of implications on the growth trends of the aforementioned market.

Owing to the sudden onset of dynamic macro-economic factors such as the outrage of COVID-19, the US Telemedicine market has been thoroughly affected by the current developments, thus manifesting in a myriad alterations and tangible deviations from the regular growth course of the US Telemedicine market.

Market Report Segment:

By Mode of delivery

Mobile Health Apps

Virtual

Telehealth Portals & kiosks

Others

By End user

Mobile Health Apps

Virtual

Telehealth Portals & kiosks

Others

By Applications

Teleradiology

Telepsychiatry

Telestroke

Tele-ICU

Teledermatology

Teleconsultation

Other Applications

Market Report Segment: by region

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

The following sections of this versatile report on US Telemedicine market specifically sheds light on popular industry trends encompassing both market drivers as well as dominant trends that systematically affect the growth trajectory visibly. The report also sheds substantial light on all major key producers dominant in the US Telemedicine market, encompassing versatile details on facets such as production and capacity deductions. Substantial light has also been shed upon other key elements such as overall production, activities practiced by key players, best of the industry practices.

Key Benefits:

The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current Market trends, forecasts, and market size from 2021 to 2028 to determine new opportunities.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the industry.

Top impacting factors & major investment are highlighted in the research.

The major countries in each region are analyzed and their revenue contribution is mentioned.

The market player positioning segment provides an understanding of the current position of the market players active in the market.

