Silicon Carbide (Sic) In Semiconductor Market 2021 Global Insights and Business Scenario – Norstel, Cree, Rohm, INFINEON, STMicroelectronics, TOSHIBA, Genesic Semiconductor, Fairchild Semiconductor, Microsemi, Renesas Electronics

The Silicon Carbide (Sic) In Semiconductor Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Due to its stable chemical properties, high thermal conductivity, small thermal expansion coefficient and good abrasion resistance, silicon carbide has many other USES besides abrasive. For example, it has become the research focus in recent years as a semiconductor material.

With the application of silicon carbide (SiC) and other new materials in diode, field effect transistor (MOSFET) and other components, the technical revolution of power electronics industry has begun.Although the cost of these new components is still much higher than that of traditional silicon components, their switching speed, switching loss and other performance indicators are also beyond the reach of silicon components.The commercialization of these new generation components opens up a whole new application possibilities for the power electronics industry.

Buy The Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/09101444422?mode=su?source=ksusentinel&Mode=12

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Silicon Carbide (Sic) In Semiconductor Market: Norstel, Cree, Rohm, INFINEON, STMicroelectronics, TOSHIBA, Genesic Semiconductor, Fairchild Semiconductor, Microsemi, Renesas Electronics and others.

Geneva, Switzerland / 02 Dec 2019: STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM) , a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, today announced the closing of the full acquisition of Swedish silicon carbide (SiC) wafer manufacturer Norstel AB (“Norstel”). ST exercised its option to acquire the remaining 45% stake, following the initial transaction announced in February 2019. The total consideration for the acquisition of Norstel was $137.5 million, funded with available cash.

“At a time of constrained global capacity for silicon carbide, the full acquisition of Norstel will strengthen our internal SiC ecosystem: it will boost our flexibility, allow us to control better the improvement of yield and quality of the wafers, and support our long-term silicon carbide roadmap and business,” said Jean-Marc Chery, President and CEO of STMicroelectronics. “This acquisition comes in addition to wafer supply agreements signed with third parties, with the overall goal to secure the required level of wafers to manufacture MOSFET and diodes for the automotive and industrial customer programs that will ramp up over the next years.”

February 24, 2020: Cree’s $1 Billion Silicon Carbide Expansion Strategy

Lighting manufacturing giant Cree is continuing to solidify its renewed identity in the silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) space. As conference season for the power industry gets underway, Cree is gearing up to show what moves the company has been making in the last year. The company-wide product shift has been in the making since 2018 when Cree executives first announced the pivot. This change — moving from lighting and LEDs to silicon carbide solutions — meant allocating more spending and resources to its power and RF arm, Wolfspeed, which produces SiC materials, power, and RF devices for industrial applications such as electric vehicles, inverters, telecommunications, military, and aerospace.

Proving the decision to evolve from its established position as a LED titan, Cree sold its lighting business unit for $310 million in March 2019, shuffling the capital into its SiC and GaN operations at Wolfspeed.

Regensburg / Willich-Münchheide, June 4, 2020: The powertrain business area of Continental Vitesco Technologies, a leading supplier in the field of vehicle electrification, and ROHM Semiconductor, a leading company in SiC power semiconductors, have recently signed a development partnership, beginning in June 2020. Vitesco Technologies will use SiC components to further increase the efficiency of its power electronics for electric vehicles (EV). Through their higher efficiency SiC semiconductors make better use of the electric energy stored in a vehicle battery. Thus, an EV has a longer range, or the battery cost can be reduced without impacting the range.

“Energy efficiency is of paramount importance in an electric vehicle. As the traction battery is the only source of energy in the vehicle, any losses caused by power conversion need to be minimized. We are therefore developing a SiC option within our modular power electronics system,” says Thomas Stierle, Executive Vice President of the Electrification Technology business unit at Vitesco Technologies. “To get the maximum efficiency out of the power electronics and the e-motor we will use SiC power devices from our preferred partner. ROHM has convinced us of its products”

Global Silicon Carbide (Sic) In Semiconductor Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the market on the basis of Types are:

Power Product

Discrete Product

On the basis of Application, the market is segmented into:

IT and Telecom

Aerospace and Defense

Industrial

Energy and Power

Electronics

Automotive

Healthcare

Click the link to get a Sample Copy of the Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/09101444422/global-silicon-carbide-sic-in-semiconductor-market-insights-forecast-to-2025/inquiry?source=ksusentinel&Mode=12

Regional Analysis For Silicon Carbide (Sic) In Semiconductor Market:

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Silicon Carbide (Sic) In Semiconductor market is analyzed across key geographies namely:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Each of these regions is analyzed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Silicon Carbide (Sic) In Semiconductor Market research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. Further, key players, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the report. The report contains basic, secondary and advanced information pertaining to the Market global status and trend, market size, share, growth, trends analysis, segment and forecasts from 2020–2026.

What Are The Market Factors That Are Explained In The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Global Silicon Carbide (Sic) In Semiconductor Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Finally, all aspects of the Global Market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the Global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects. The report supplies the international economic competition with the assistance of Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT Analysis.

For More Information On This Report, Please Visit: https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/09101444422/global-silicon-carbide-sic-in-semiconductor-market-insights-forecast-to-2025?source=ksusentinel&Mode=12

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

Please connect with our sales team ([email protected]).

Related Reports:

Silicon Carbide (SiC) DPF Market:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/08052201598/global-silicon-carbide-sic-dpf-market-insights-and-forecast-to-2026?source=ksusentinel&Mode=12

Silicon Carbide (SiC) Diodes Market:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/08032198136/global-silicon-carbide-sic-diodes-market-insights-and-forecast-to-2026?source=ksusentinel&Mode=12

Silicon Carbide Foams Market:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07312194509/global-silicon-carbide-foams-market-insights-and-forecast-to-2026?source=ksusentinel&Mode=12

ABOUT US:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

CONTACT US:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

[email protected] | [email protected]