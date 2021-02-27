Semiconductor Gases Market : Facts, Figures and Analytical Insights 2021-2027

Semiconductor Gases market report is a blend of statistical figures, facts and data that are derived out of extensive research by a bunch of professional analysts. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts. The report contains chapter wise content on every aspect of the market offering a comprehensive analysis. Data analytics and data mining techniques have been adhered to, so that the clients can form a subtle opinion prior heading for a detailed market report.

Electronic and Semiconductor gases are specialized for microelectronic manufacturing or semiconductor processing applications such as thin film deposition – including both chemical vapour deposition (CVD) and physical vapour deposition (PVD) – etching, RTP, packaging, or soldering. The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry, including the government policy, market environment, competitive landscape, historical data, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry, and market risks, opportunities, market barriers and challenges.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Semiconductor Gases Market: Taiyo Nippon Sanso, Praxair, Air Products, Air Liquide, Linde, Yingde Gases, Sumitomo Seika Chemicals, Hangzhou Hangyang, Suzhou Jinhong Gas, Showa Denko, REC and Other.

February 28, 2019 – Praxair, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Linde plc, has authorized the construction of a world scale hydrogen plant in Louisiana to supply product under a long-term contract with a major refinery in the area. The new plant will be integrated with Praxair’s already extensive Louisiana production network via its Mississippi River Corridor hydrogen pipeline system. Praxair will build, own and operate the steam methane reformer (SMR), which will have a capacity in excess of 170 million standard cubic feet per day of high-purity hydrogen. The new plant, which is planned to start up in 2021, will be one of the largest hydrogen production units in the U.S., along with the SMR recently announced by Praxair in Texas. Linde Engineering has been selected to provide a state-of-the-art process design and to fabricate the core components and modules of the plant. Once complete, this project will increase Praxair’s U.S. Gulf Coast hydrogen capacity to more than 1.7 billion standard cubic feet per day.

September 10, 2018: Air Products today announced it has been awarded by Samsung Electronics additional gaseous nitrogen and hydrogen supply to its semiconductor fab in Giheung, South Korea. Air Products, who has been supplying industrial gases to Samsung Electronics’ Giheung site since 1998, will invest in building a new air separation unit, multiple hydrogen plants, and pipelines, which are scheduled to be operational in 2020 to supply the customer’s increased demand. The Company had fiscal 2017 sales of $8.2 billion from continuing operations in 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of about $35 billion. Approximately 15,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from a diversity of backgrounds are driven by Air Products’ higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and address the challenges facing customers, communities and the world.

On the basis of Types, the market is segmented into

Deposition

Etching

Doping

Lithography

On the basis of Applications, the market is segmented into

Semiconductor Industries

Displays

Photovoltaic

Others

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Semiconductor Gases market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Semiconductor Gases Market research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. Further, key players, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the report. The report contains basic, secondary and advanced information pertaining to the Market global status and trend, market size, share, growth, trends analysis, segment and forecasts from 2020–2025.

Finally, all aspects of the Global Market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the Global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects. The report supplies the international economic competition with the assistance of Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT Analysis.

