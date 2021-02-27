Power Semiconductor Switches Sales Market 2021 Global Insights and Business Scenario – Infineon Technologies AG, ON Semiconductor, STMicroelectronics N.V., Toshiba Corporation, Vishay Intertechnology Inc, Fuji Electric, Renesas Electronics

The global Power Semiconductor Switches market is valued at 5360 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 8070 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2018-2025.

Power Semiconductor Switches Sales market report is a blend of statistical figures, facts and data that are derived out of extensive research by a bunch of professional analysts. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts. The report contains chapter wise content on every aspect of the market offering a comprehensive analysis. Data analytics and data mining techniques have been adhered to, so that the clients can form a subtle opinion prior heading for a detailed market report.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Power Semiconductor Switches Sales Market: Infineon Technologies AG, ON Semiconductor, STMicroelectronics N.V., Toshiba Corporation, Vishay Intertechnology Inc, Fuji Electric, Renesas Electronics, ROHM Semiconductor, Sanken, Nexperia, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Microsemi, Semikron Inc, IXYS, ABB Ltd. and Other.

Power Semiconductor Switches are the discrete power device. A discrete power device (or discrete component) is an electronic component with just one circuit element, other than an integrated circuit. It is an electronic component widely used in automotive & transportation, industrial, consumer, communication and among others. The power transistors and thyristors are called Power Semiconductor Switches, which include PowerMOSFETs, IGBTs, Bipolar Power Transistors, SCR, GTO etc.

Of the major suppliers of power semiconductor switches, Infineon Technologies maintained its first place in the ranking again in 2016. Infineon Technologies AG accounted for 18.54% of the Global power semiconductor switches sales market share in 2016. Other players accounted for 9.26%, 5.37% including ON Semiconductor and STMicroelectronics. ON Semiconductor climbed to second place, gaining almost six percentage points of share, because of its acquisition of Fairchild Semiconductor.

In this study, the market for power semiconductor switches divided into five geographic regions: In Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), total power semiconductor switches accounted for 12.71%. In the Americas, total power semiconductor switches accounted for 12.81 %. The market in China power semiconductor switches accounted for 42.40%, in Japan 10.03%, and in the Rest of Asia 22.05%.

The world’s largest application of power semiconductor switches is in the automotive sector, accounted for 27.79%, followed by Industrial & Power with 23.49%, consumer electronics with 22.30% and Computing & Communications with 21.04%.

On the basis of Types, the market is segmented into

Power MOSFETs

IGBTs

Bipolar Power Transistors

Thyristors

On the basis of Applications, the market is segmented into

Automotive & Transportation

Industrial & Power

Consumer

Computing & Communications

Others

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Power Semiconductor Switches Sales market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Power Semiconductor Switches Sales Market research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. Further, key players, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the report. The report contains basic, secondary and advanced information pertaining to the Market global status and trend, market size, share, growth, trends analysis, segment and forecasts from 2020–2025.

Finally, all aspects of the Global Market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the Global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects. The report supplies the international economic competition with the assistance of Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT Analysis.

