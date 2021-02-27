India Rice Market | Market Size, Market Share, Market Trends, Market Dynamics, Market Forecast, And Key Players.
The report titled "India Rice Market By Value & Volume, By Segment ( Packed, Unpacked, Domestic, Export ), By Type ( Basmati & Non-basmati ), By Basmati Type ( Pusa 1121, Pusa 1509, Pusa 1401, CSR – 30, Dehraduni, Etc ), By Packed Rice Type ( White, Brown, Organic ), By Pack ( 1Kg, 5Kg, Others ), By Sales Channel ( Traditional & Departmental Stores, Supermarket / Hypermarket, Online ), By Company ( KRBL. LT Foods, Kohinoor Foods Etc ), By Region, By State, By City, Outlook ( Trends & Forecast ), 2025" gives a complete evaluation of the present market status of packed rice market.
This report provides an all-round description of the market with comprehensive historical and forecasted analysis of the market. India is among the highest consumer of the rice just after china in terms of both value as well as volume also India the top rice exporting nation globally. Indian rice market is divided into organised as well as unorganised sector. The unorganised sector contributes a massive part in Indian rice market since ages as people used to buy rice in large quantity because of its higher consumption. Indian rice sector is getting transformed slowly and gradually from unorganised to organised sector which is also called a packed rice segment. The packed segment of rice is a growing sector in India with an increase in awareness and the increase in urbanisation. Overall Indian rice market is segmented in basmati, non-basmati, packed, unpacked and further segmented into its types. Basmati rice contributes a small portion in Indian market but generates the highest share through overall export of rice. Rice sector is a competitive market in India; there are many vital players; also, they are getting fierce competition from the new entrants and the local players.
Indian overall and packaged rice market have grown considerably over the past couple of years. India is among the largest producers and the exporters of rice globally. Indian overall rice market is forecasted to grow at CAGR of above 6% in the near future. A vast section of people living in India belongs to Tire 2 and Tire 3, which are the largest consumer of unpacked rice that helps in driving the unorganised rice market in India. In the last few years, a shift towards urbanization has increased, and the size of the families is getting smaller, which have allowed them to move towards the packed rice products. The adaption of packed rice has increased in recent years, and basmati rice holds more substantial portion in the overall packed rice. The whole packaged rice market is driven by the revenue generated by packed basmati rice which is forecasted to grow at considerable CAGR of around 11%. With the changing trends, there is a shift in the habit in the consumption of rice as consumers are now moving towards health rice segments because of increased awareness about health products. Brown rice and organic rice are considered into the health rice segment because of its nutritive content, and also the recent entry of black rice is gaining consumer’s confidence.
Major Companies
Major players on the organised rice sector are KRBL, LT foods, Kohinoor foods, Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Export) Ltd, Sarveshwar Food, Misthann Foods Limited, Adani Wilmar Limited, Amira Pure Foods Limited, Dunar foods. The leading packed rice brands are India Gate, Dawaat, Kohinoor and Aeroplane. Private label brands like Big Basket, Amazon, Flipkart, and Grofers are trying their hands in this sector plus the edible oil sector like Fortune brand have started penetrating in this sector.
Considered in this report
Geography: India & Global
Base Year: FY – 2018-19
Estimated Year: FY 2019-20
Forecast Year: FY 2024-25
Key points covered in this report
• Global rice market
• India rice market
• India basmati rice market
• India packed and packed rice market
• India packed white, brown and organic rice market
Aspects covered in this report
• Global rice market by value & volume with forecast
• Global Rice Market Production by country
• Global Rice Market trading by country
• Global basmati rice market by value & volume with forecast
• Indian rice market size by value & volume with forecast
• Indian rice market production by state
• India non-basmati rice market size by value & volume with forecast
• India basmati rice market size by value & volume with forecast
• India basmati market share by type by volume
• India domestic unpacked rice market by value & volume with forecast
• India domestic packed rice market by value & volume with forecast
• India domestic packed rice market share By Company
• India domestic packed rice market share By State, City
• India domestic packed rice market share By Pack size
• India domestic packed rice market share By Type of Rice
• India domestic packed rice market share By Sales Channel
• India White Rice Market by value & volume with forecast
• India Brown Rice Market by value & volume with forecast
• India Organic Rice Market by value & volume with forecast
• India Rice Market Product Price and Variant Analysis
• India Rice Market PEST Analysis
• India Rice Market Import Export Analysis
• India Rice Market Dynamics
• India Rice Market Trends and Developments
• Five Forces Analysis
• Company Profiles of top 10 players
• Strategic Recommendations
