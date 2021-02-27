India Pet Care Market | Market Analysis And Forecasts By Pet Food, Pet Accessories, Pet Grooming & Pet Healthcare, Others.

The report entitled “India Pet Care Market By Segment (Pet Food, Pet Accessories, Pet Grooming & Pet Healthcare By Sales Channel (Specialized Stores, Multi Brand Retails & Online Retails), Market Outlook, 2025” gives a comprehensive analysis of the pet care market of the Indian sub-continent. In India, pets are raised since ages. The early kings used their pets as a symbol of prestige for them. With the modern world, pet ownership became a status symbol in the society. Whilst some people keep their pets for entertainment or show off, some of them also adopt them to curb their loneliness. All this have derived the demand for the pet care products in the market. The major pets adopted in India are the Dogs, Cats, Birds, Rabbits and other pets such as Turtle, Tortoise, Fish and Rats/ Mouse/ Hamsters. Out of these, the Dogs and Cats are largely preferable as they are friendly and faithful in nature.

The pet care market consists of the products for the pet food, pet accessories, pet grooming and pet healthcare. Out of all, the pet food constitutes the highest market share as they are the basic necessity. The pet food comes in dry and wet form with different added flavors and tastes according to the breed of the pets. Followed by it, the pet accessories are gaining demand in the market due to the trends around the world. Pet accessories such as toys, Harness, Leashes chain & Muzzles, etc. are in high demand in the market. Moreover, the pet grooming products are gaining the market share due to the introduction of pet spa which demand the grooming products such as shampoos, conditioners, combs, trimmers, shedding control products, etc. Stylish and cute pets are the global trends in the market which urge the demand for the pet grooming products. At last, pet health care is most important for the healthy living of the pets. Vitamin and mineral deficiency, weaker bones and nails, shedding of hair or fur, poor eye sight and hearing are the most common problems faced by the pet owners. Hence, products such as Multivitamin, supplements, Eye and ear care products, Dental care/oral care products, diapers, etc. are some of the trending pet healthcare products in the market.

The Indian Pet care market is expected to reach INR 5457 crores by the end of the year 2025 registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 19%. The emerging global trends and rising disposable income are the prime factors for such market growth rate. Moreover, the pet care products are made available to the end consumers by the sales channels of Specialized stores, multi brand retails and the online retails. Thus, with the organized sales channel and rising demand, the Indian Pet Care Market is expected to see robust growth in future.

The prominent players of the Indian Pet care market are the Mars International, Royal Canin India, IB Group (Abis Export Pvt. Ltd.) and several other international and domestic players.

Covered in this report:

• Global Pet Care Market Outlook

• India Pet Care Market Outlook

• India Pet Food Market Outlook

• India Pet Accessories Market Outlook

• India Pet Grooming Market Outlook

• India Pet Healthcare Market Outlook

• Market Trends and Developments

• Company Profiles of the leading market players

Aspects covered in this report:

The following aspects are covered in the report India Pet Care Market Outlook, 2025:

• Global Pet Care Market scenario (Historical & Forecast)

• Global Pet Care Market Size by value (overall, North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific)

• Global Pet Care Market share (by company, country, pet type, food type, sales channel)

• Global Pet Food Market Outlook

• Global Pet Accessories Market Outlook

• Global Pet Grooming Market Outlook

• Global Pet Healthcare Market Outlook

• India Pet Care Market scenario (Historical & Forecast)

• India Pet Care Market Size (by value)

• India Pet Care Market share (by company, segment, pet adoption type, pet type, sales channel)

• India Pet Food Market Scenario (Historical & Forecast)

• India Pet Food Market Size (by Value – Historical & Forecast)

• India Pet Food Market Share (by product type, pet type, sales channel)

• Global Pet Accessories Market Scenario (Historical & Forecast)

• Global Pet Accessories Market Size (by Value – Historical & Forecast)

• Global Pet Accessories Market Share (by product type, pet type, sales channel)

• Global Pet Grooming Market Scenario (Historical & Forecast)

• Global Pet Grooming Market Size (by Value – Historical & Forecast)

• Global Pet Grooming Market Share (by product type, pet type, sales channel)

• Global Pet Healthcare Market Scenario (Historical & Forecast)

• Global Pet Healthcare Market Size (by Value – Historical & Forecast)

• Global Pet Healthcare Market Share (by product type, pet type, sales channel)

• Market Trends and recent developments

• Company Profiles of the leading market players

Table Of Content:

1. Executive Summary

2. Report Methodology

3. India Demographics Insight

4. Global Pet Care Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size By Value

4.1.1. Overall Market

4.1.2. North America Pet Care Market

4.1.3. South America Pet Care Market

4.1.4. Europe Pet Care Market

4.1.5. AsiaPacific Pet Care Market

4.1.6. Middle-East and Africa Pet Care Market

4.2. Market Share

4.2.1. By Company

4.2.2. By Country

4.2.3. By Pet Type

4.2.4. By Food Type

4.2.5. By Sales Channel

4.3. Global Pet Food Market Outlook

4.4. Global Pet Accessories Market Outlook

4.5. Global Pet Grooming Market Outlook

4.6. Global Pet Healthcare Market Outlook

5. India Pet Adoption, Types & Life Span Analysis

6. India Pet Care Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size By Value

6.2. Market Share

6.2.1. By Company

6.2.2. By Segment

6.2.3. By Pet Adoption Type

6.2.4. By Pet Type

6.2.5. By Sales Channel

6.3. India Pet Food Market Outlook

6.3.1. Market Size By Value

6.3.2. Market Share

6.3.2.1. By Product Type

6.3.2.2. By Pet Type

6.3.2.3. By Sales Channel

6.4. India Pet Accessories Market Outlook

6.4.1. Market Size By Value

6.4.2. Market Share

6.4.2.1. By Product Type

6.4.2.2. By Pet Type

6.4.2.3. By Sales Channel

6.5. India Pet Grooming Market Outlook

6.5.1. Market Size By Value

6.5.2. Market Share

6.5.2.1. By Product Type

6.5.2.2. By Pet Type

6.5.2.3. By Sales Channel

6.6. India Pet Healthcare Market Outlook

6.6.1. Market Share

6.6.1.1. By Product Type

6.6.1.2. By Pet Type

6.6.1.3. By Sales Channel

7. Product Price Variant Analysis

8. India Economic Snapshot

9. Market Penetration

10. PEST Analysis

11. Policy & Regulatory Landscape

12. Trade Dynamics

12.1. Import

12.2. Export

13. India Pet Care Market Dynamics

13.1. Key Drivers

13.2. Key Challenges

14. Market Trends & Developments

14.1. Rising Demand for Organic Pet Food

14.2. Boost in Online Marketing

14.3. Pet Owners Increasingly Seeking Professional Services

15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Porter’s Five Forces

15.2. Company Profiles

15.2.1. Mars International India Private Limited

15.2.2. Royal Canin India Private Limited

15.2.3. Indian Broiler Group

15.2.4. Venky’s (India) Limited

15.2.5. Gitwako Farms India Private Limited

15.2.6. Provimi Animal Nutrition India Private Limited

15.2.7. Agro Food Industries

15.2.8. Champion Pet Foods

15.2.9. Bharat International Pet Foods Private Limited

15.2.10. Purina Pet care India Private Limited

15.2.11. Wellpet LLC

15.2.12. Blue Buffalo Co., Ltd.

15.2.13. Diamond pet foods

16. Strategic Recommendations

17. Disclaimer

