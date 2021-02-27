India Olive Oil Market | Market Size, Market Share, Market Trends, Market Dynamics, Market Forecast, And Key Players.

The report titled “India olive oil Market By Value & Volume, By Segment ( Industrial & Retail ), Market Size By ( Value, Volume ), By Type ( Extra Virgin, Pomace, Refined ), By Sales Channel ( Modern Retail, Direct Sale, General Trade, Online ), By Company ( Borges, Deoleo, Cargill, Etc. ), By Pack Size ( 0-250 Gms, 251-999 Gms, 1000-1999 Gms Etc ), By Packing Type ( Dark Green Glass, Transparent, Glass Bottle, Etc. ), By Demographics ( Urban, Rural ), By Application ( Pharmaceutical, Food Industry, Personal Care ), Outlook ( Trends & Forecast ), 2025” gives you a complete analysis of how the olive oil market is developing in India. This report provides you with all-round analysis of olive oil market size with its value and volume along with detailed historical and forecasted analysis.

Olive oil is considered as the premium product in the oil category whose production is the least in India as it is entirely imported from the countries like Spain, Italy. Olive oil is fat extracted from the fruit of olive (Oleaeuropaea) tree. It is one of the significant parts of Mediterranean cuisine from the ancient times. Production of olive oil in India as of now is only in Rajasthan as it is the only region that fits the production criteria. Olive plants require chilling to flower and fruit; the temperature should be less than five degrees at night and less than 16 to 20 degrees in the day time. As olive oil is considered as the healthy alternative of regular oil, the health sector plays an essential role in its growth. Olive oil previously was used for massage and salad dressing but with changing of time and growing awareness about olive oil’s health benefit its adaption among the consumer have increased. Olive oil has grown as a better alternative to regular oil/ghee, which contains a large number of bad fats and raises health-related issues. This report provides the changing trends in industrial as well as retail sector information about the types of olive oil and its usage along with top companies and their brands’ performance in the Indian market.

Olive oil consumption has seen growth in the last couple of years because consumers are getting aware of the benefits of olive oil usage and its effect on health. There are three main types of olive oil Extra-virgin, Refined, and pomace. Extra-Virgin is the purest form of olive oil, which is mostly used for massage and salad dressing and has the lowest smoking point. Refined and pomace olive oil has a moderate smoke point and is considered as a replacement of regular oil in the Indian kitchen. Extra-virgin olive oil is the most expensive, and low smoke point contributes a tiny portion in terms of value as compared to refined and pomace olive oil. Indian olive oil market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.12% in terms of value and at a CAGR of 1.05% in terms of volume in coming years. Over the years, the industrial sector used to dominate the trade of olive oil, which has been overtaken by the retail industry. Trade through the retail sector has increased as the companies are targeting mostly the tire one cities with an increase in the number of modern trade the demand among the consumers has also increased. Olive oil being the premium product, the companies are yet to explore the tire 2 and 3 cities because of lack of distribution in those sectors and low demand among the consumers. To increase awareness among the consumers, companies have started providing sample packages of olive oil so that consumers can test the product and include it in their daily usage. The sizes of the packs are ranging from 10 grams to 250 grams and are available with the packages of more than 5kg packs according to the requirement.

Major Companies

Olive oil companies that are competing in the Indian market are Deoleo, Borges India, Field Fresh Foods, Cargill, Universal Consumer, Manisha International, Modi Naturals, Jindal India Private limited etc. These companies are competing with their brand such as Figaro, Borges, Delmonte, Leonardo, Bertoli, Colavita, Oleev, Farrel, Solasz etc.

Considered in this report

Geography: India & Global

Base Year: FY 2018-19

Estimated Year: FY 2020-21

Forecast Year: FY 2024-25

Key points included in the report

• Global olive oil market

• India olive oil market

• India industrial and retail olive oil market

• types and the applications of olive oil

• Profiles of top performing company

Aspects covered in this report.

• Global Olive Oil Production and consumption in volume

• India Olive oil market size by value and volume with forecast

• India olive oil market share by oil type

• India olive oil market share by application

• India olive oil market share by sales channel

• India olive oil market share by city (Tire and Top metros)

• India olive oil production overview

• India industrial olive oil market by application by value and volume

• India industrial olive oil market by oil type by value and volume

• India retail olive oil market size by oil type by value and volume with forecast

• India retail olive oil market share by brand

• India retail olive oil market share by pack size

• India retail olive oil market share by packaging type

• India retail olive oil market share by oil type

• India retail olive oil market share by city

• India olive oil market product price and variant analysis

• India olive oil policy and regulatory landscape

• India olive oil pest analysis

• India olive oil market dynamics

• India olive import analysis

• Five force analysis

• Company profile of top 10 players

• Strategic recommendation

Table of content

1. Executive Summary

2. Methodology

3. Global Olive Oil Production Outlook

3.1. Production

3.2. Consumption

4. India Olive oil Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size & Forecast

4.1.1. By Value

4.1.2. By Volume

4.2. Market share

4.2.1. By Oil Type

4.2.2. By Application

4.2.3. By Sales Channel

4.2.4. By City (Tier and Top Metro)

4.3. Production Overview

5. India Industrial Olive Oil Market Outlook

5.1. Overall Market by Application (Value & volume)

5.2. Overall Market by Oil Type (Value & volume)

6. India Retail Olive oil market

6.1. Market Size

6.1.1. By Value by Oil Type

6.1.2. By Volume by Oil Type

6.2. Market share

6.2.1. By Brand

6.2.2. By Pack Size

6.2.3. By Packing Type

6.2.4. By Oil Type

6.2.5. By City

6.3. Product Price & Variant Analysis

7. Policy and Regulatory Landscape

8. Pest Analysis

9. Economic Snapshot

10. Market Dynamics

10.1. Drivers

10.2. Challenges

11. Trade dynamics

11.1. Import

11.1.1. By value

11.1.2. Volume

12. Competitive landscape

12.1. Porter’s Five Forces

12.2. Company Profile

12.2.1. Borges India Private Limited

12.2.2. Deoleo India Private Limited

12.2.3. Cargill India Private Limited

12.2.4. Consumer Marketing (India) Private Limited

12.2.5. Field Fresh Foods Private Limited

12.2.6. Manisha International Pvt. Ltd

12.2.7. Modi Natural LTD

12.2.8. Universal Corporation Limited

12.2.9. Sengee Biochem Exim Private Limited

12.2.10.Jindal Retail (India) Private Limited

13. Strategy Recommendation

14. Disclaimer

