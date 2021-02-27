Global Excavator Market | Market Size, Market Share, Market Trends, Market Dynamics, Market Forecast, And Key Players.

Excavators generally have a multipurpose usage such as earth digging, mining, loading, quarrying, etc. These machineries are capable of working in three dimensions and in all directions. The revenues can also be increased by reducing the operating time through conversion ratio and running time calculation. Hydraulic excavators due to their ability to provide automated services, which reduce response time, can achieve efficient process management. The most common types of excavators are crawlers, mini excavators, dragline excavators, suctions excavators, skid steer, and long reach excavators. These features provide superior digging power and mobility allowing this heavy equipment to perform variety of functions such as digging trenches, breaking holes, lifting away waste, and excavating mines. Though the purchase decision of the end users depend on the purpose of the excavator, the manufacturers have always incorporated many additional features to make the purchase valuable and more give more return on the investments.

The need for abrupt and flawless constructions has propelled the demand in the excavator marker across the world. Not only the construction industry, but the demand for excavators is also affected largely by the increase in investment by the government in infrastructural developments, mining, large scale agriculture, forest clearing, etc. ‘The Global Excavator Market Outlook’ by Bonafide Research discusses about the in depth analysis of the construction equipment market with the comparison of the past years and the coming future. Globally, the market for excavators was recorded at USD 35.05 Billion in the year 2014. The report throws a light on various trends and the technological advancement in the market of excavator, which has influenced the sales of the excavator over the years. The higher productivity with an optimum fuel usage is the prime factor that the customer looks for in such construction support equipments, as the investment made behind such purchase are high.

The Global excavator market is expected to grow with a CAGR of more than 5% in the forecasted period, by the contribution of the construction industry and the various governments across the world concentrating on the infrastructure development. In the initial couple of years in the forecasted period, the excavator market is likely to fall back by value due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic is likely to leave the economic shaken and resulting into a fall of construction and the real estate industry. Moreover, the excavator industry has been facing a shortage of skilled labors over the past few years. As the existing labour force is retiring due to the age factor, the industry is in struggle to fill up the positions.

MAJOR COMPANIES PRESENT IN THE MARKET

Caperpillar, Doosan, Epiroc, Hitachi Constructions, JCB, John Deere, Kobelco, Komatsu, Kubota, Liebherr, Metso, Sandvik Mining And Rock Technology, Sany, Terex, Volvo Construction Equipment, Zoomlion

CONSIDERED IN THE REPORT

• Geography: World Wide

• Base year: 2018-19

• Historical year: 2013-14

• Estimated year: 2019-20

• Forecasted year: 2024-25

REGIONS COVERED:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

The report also covers the major countries in the region with a clear comparison of the past performance and the estimated growth of the market in the forecasted period. Also, the market is studied in detail with respect to the different types of the excavators and its purposes regionally.

ASPECTS COVERED IN THE REPORT

• Market Size By Value for the time period (2014-2019)

• Market Size By Value for the time period (2020-2025)

• Market Share by Application (2019 & 2025)

• Market Share by Machine Type (2019 & 2025)

• Market Share by Region (2019 & 2025)

• Market Share by Country (2019 & 2025)

• Market Share by Company (2019)

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Report Methodology

3. Global Excavator Market Outlook

3.1. Market Size By Value

3.2. Market Share

3.2.1. By Application

3.2.2. By Machinery type

3.2.3. By Region

3.2.4. By Country

3.2.5. By Company

4. North America Excavator Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size By Value

4.2. Market Share

4.2.1. By Application

4.2.2. By Machinery type

4.2.3. By Country

4.3. US Excavator Market Outlook

4.3.1 Market Size By Value

4.3.2 Market Share

4.3.2.1 By Application

4.3.2.2 By Machinery Type

4.4. Canada Excavator Market Outlook

4.4.1 Market Size By Value

4.4.2 Market Share

4.4.2.1 By Application

4.4.2.2 By Machinery Type

4.5. Mexico Excavator Market Outlook

4.5.1 Market Size By Value

4.5.1 Market Share

4.5.1.1 By Application

4.5.1.1 By Machinery Type

4.6 Rest Of North America Excavator Market Outlook

4.6.1 Market Size By Value

4.6.1 Market Share

4.6.1.1 By Application

4.6.1.2 By Machinery Type

5. Europe Excavator Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size By Value

5.2. Market Share

5.2.1. By Application

5.2.2. By Machinery type

5.2.3. By Country

5.3. Germany Excavator Market Outlook

5.3.1 Market Size By Value

5.3.1 Market Share

5.3.1.1 By Application

5.3.1.1 By Machinery Type

5.4 UK Excavator Market Outlook

5.4.1 Market Size By Value

5.4.2 Market Share

5.4.2.1 By Application

5.4.2.2 By Machinery Type

5.5 France Excavator Market Outlook

5.5.1 Market Size By Value

5.5.2 Market Share

5.5.2.1 By Application

5.5.2.2 By Machinery Type

5.6 Italy Excavator Market Outlook

5.6.1 Market Size By Value

5.6.2 Market Share

5.6.2.1 By Application

5.6.2.2 By Machinery Type

5.7 Spain Excavator Market Outlook

5.7.1 Market Size By Value

5.7.2 Market Share

5.7.2.1 By Application

5.7.2.2 By Machinery Type

5.8 Russia Excavator Market Outlook

5.8.1 Market Size By Value

5.8.2 Market Share

5.8.2.1 By Application

5.8.2.2 By Machinery Type

5.9 Rest Of Europe Excavator Market Outlook

5.9.1 Market Size By Value

5.9.2 Market Share

5.9.2.1 By Application

5.9.2.2 By Machinery Type

6. Asia Pacific Excavator Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size By Value

6.2. Market Share

6.2.1. By Application

6.2.2. By Machinery type

6.2.3. By Country

6.3. Japan Excavator Market Outlook

6.3.1 Market Size By Value

6.3.2 Market Share

6.3.2.1 By Application

6.3.2.2 By Machinery Type

6.4. China Excavator Market Outlook

6.4.1 Market Size By Value

6.4.2 Market Share

6.4.2.1 By Application

6.4.2.2 By Machinery Type

6.5. India Excavator Market Outlook

6.5.1 Market Size By Value

6.5.2 Market Share

6.5.2.1 By Application

6.5.2.2 By Machinery Type

6.6. Australia Excavator Market Outlook

6.6.1 Market Size By Value

6.6.2 Market Share

6.6.2.1 By Application

6.6.2.2 By Machinery Type

6.7. Rest of Asia Pacific Excavator Market Outlook

6.7.1 Market Size By Value

6.7.2 Market Share

6.7.2.1 By Application

6.7.2.2 By Machinery Type

7. Latin America Excavator Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size By Value

7.2. Market Share

7.2.1. By Application

7.2.2. By Machinery type

7.2.3. By Country

7.3. Brazil Excavator Market Outlook

7.3.1 Market Size By Value

7.3.2 Market Share

7.3.2.1 By Application

7.3.2.2 By Machinery Type

7.4. Argentina Excavator Market Outlook

7.4.1 Market Size By Value

7.4.2 Market Share

7.4.2.1 By Application

7.4.2.2 By Machinery Type

7.5. Colombia Excavator Market Outlook

7.5.1 Market Size By Value

7.5.2 Market Share

7.5.2.1 By Application

7.5.2.2 By Machinery Type

7.6. Rest of Latin America Excavator Market Outlook

7.5.3 Market Size By Value

7.5.4 Market Share

7.5.4.1 By Application

7.5.4.2 By Machinery Type

8. Middle East & Africa Excavator Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size By Value

8.2. Market Share

8.2.1. By Application

8.2.2. By Machinery type

8.2.3. By Country

8.3. UAE Excavator Market Outlook

8.3.1 Market Size By Value

8.3.1 Market Share

8.3.1.1 By Application

8.3.1.2 By Machinery Type

8.4. Saudi Arabia Excavator Market Outlook

8.4.1 Market Size By Value

8.4.2 Market Share

8.4.2.1 By Application

8.4.2.2 By Machinery Type

8.5. Qatar Excavator Market Outlook

8.5.1 Market Size By Value

8.5.2 Market Share

8.5.2.1 By Application

8.5.2.2 By Machinery Type

8.6. South Africa Excavator Market Outlook

8.6.1 Market Size By Value

8.6.2 Market Share

8.6.2.1 By Application

8.6.2.2 By Machinery Type

8.7. Rest of Middle East & Africa Excavator Market Outlook

8.7.1 Market Size By Value

8.7.2 Market Share

8.7.2.1 By Application

8.7.2.2 By Machinery Type

9. Global Excavator Market Dynamics

9.1 Key Drivers

9.2 Key Challenges

10. Market Trends & Developments

11. Competitive Landscape

11.1 Porter’s Five Forces

12. Company Profiles

12.1 Caterpillar Private Limited

12.2 CNH

12.3 Doosan Infracore

12.4 Epiroc

12.5 Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd

12.6 J C Bamford Excavators Ltd

12.7 John Deere Ltd

12.8 Kobe Steel Ltd

12.9 Komatsu

12.10 Kubota Corporation

12.11 Liebherr

12.12 Metso

12.13 Sandvik Mining And Rock Technology

12.14 Sany

12.15 Terex Corporation

12.16 Volvo Construction Equipments

12.17 Zoomlion

13. Strategic Recommendations

14. Disclaimer

