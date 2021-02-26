Zika Virus Testing Market Top Companies, Regional Growth Overview And Growth Factors Details By Regions, Test Types

Future Market Insights (FMI) offers a 3-year forecast on the global Zika virus Point-of-Care testing market. The primary objective of the report is to offer updates and information related to market opportunities in the global Zika Virus Point-of-Care Testing market.

In terms of revenue, the global Zika Virus Point-of-Care testing market is expected to be dominated by Latin America, expected to register a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period, 2017–2020. The primary objective of the report is to offer insights on the market dynamics that can influence the growth of the global Zika Virus Point-of-Care Testing market over the forecast period. Insights on key trends, drivers, restraints, value forecasts and opportunities for companies operating in the global Zika Virus Point-of-Care testing market are presented in the report.

The global market for Zika Virus Point-of-Care Testing is expected to witness moderate growth in terms of value owing to rising increasing awareness towards Zika virus transmission, increased penetration of point-of-care testing kits, rising incidence of ZIKV cases, increased footprint of local manufacturers of rapid ZIKV testing kits, and external funding for research and development programs for developing rapid ZIKV diagnostic tests. However, other factors such as emergency approval of POC testing procedures for Zika virus, increased tourist traffic to areas with endemic Zika, proactive initiatives taken by government to control Zika and deployed military personnel is creating high potential growth opportunities for players operating in the global Zika Virus Point-of-Care testing market.

Revenue from the Zika Virus Point-of-Care testing market in Latin America is expected to expand at the relatively higher CAGR due to increase in funding by government bodies to manufacture rapid diagnosis kits that attract local manufacturers, rising incidence of Zika virus and increasing tourist traffic in the country. To understand and assess opportunities in this market, the report offers the market forecast on the basis of type into the test type, end user and regions. The report provides analysis of the global Zika Virus Point-of-Care testing market in terms of market value (US$ Mn/ US$ ‘000).

The global Zika Virus Point-of-Care Testing market is segmented on the basis of test types into:

Rapid IgG/IgM Test

ELISA Test

The report begins with the market definition, followed by definitions of the different Zika Virus Point-of-Care test types. The market dynamics section includes FMI’s analysis on key trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities and macro-economic factors influencing the growth of the global Zika Virus Point-of-Care testing market.

The report analyses the market on the basis of the end user and presents forecast in terms of value for the next 3 years. On the basis of the end user, the global Zika Virus Point-of-Care testing market is categorized into:

Hospitals & Clinics

Private Commercial Laboratories

Government/ Publicly Funded Programs

Next, the report analyses the market on the basis of regions and presents forecast in terms of value for the next 3 years. On the basis of regions, the global Zika Virus Point-of-Care testing market is segmented into:

North America and Europe Cluster

U.S.

UK

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

Latin America Cluster

Brazil

Mexico

Colombia

Central America Cluster

Costa Rica

Nicaragua

Guatemala

Caribbean Cluster

Puerto Rico

South-East Asia

Singapore

Thailand

Vietnam

In addition, we have considered Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and identify growth opportunities for companies operating in the global Zika Virus Point-of-Care testing market.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is usually overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical for assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective for services offered by Zika Virus Point-of-Care testing market. To understand key segments in terms of their growth and performance in the global Zika Virus Point-of-Care testing market, Future Market Insights has developed a market attractiveness index. The resulting index would help providers identify existing market opportunities.

In the final section of the report, a ‘competitive landscape’ has been included to provide a dashboard view of key companies operating in the global Zika Virus Point-of-Care testing market. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the Zika Virus Point-of-Care Testing market and the potential players. However, this section also includes market strategies and SWOT analysis of the main players operational in the global Zika Virus Point-of-Care testing market.

