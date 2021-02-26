What are Key Factors Driving the Growth of Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market?

As stated by a P&S Intelligence report, the global intraoperative neuromonitoring market is projected to attain a value of $5.5 billion by 2023, progressing at a 7.2% CAGR during the forecast period (2017–2023).

On the basis of product & services, the intraoperative neuromonitoring market is categorized into services, accessories, and systems, out of which, the systems category accounted for over 45% share of the market in 2016. The category is further predicted to account for over 35% share of the market during the forecast period. Other than this, the services category is predicted to grow at the fastest period and is also expected to hold the major share of the market by 2023.

The expansion of the global medical tourism industry is also providing opportunities to the players in the intraoperative neuromonitoring market. One of the major specialties in medical tourism is spine surgery, and the use of intraoperative neuromonitoring technology results in enhanced surgical outcomes, which is why the adoption of the technology has been growing across the globe. Medical tourism is further creating awareness regarding the intraoperative neuromonitoring technology across the globe.

