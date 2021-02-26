Wearable Injectors Market | Outlook, Growth By Top Companies, Regions, Types, Applications, Drivers, Trends & Forecasts by 2027| Insulet Corporation, Gerresheimer AG (Sensile Medical)

The wearable injectors market was valued at US$ 5,791.23 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 13,880.88 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.6% during 2020–2027. Based on type, the wearable injectors market is segmented into on-body injectors and off-body injectors. In 2019, the on-body injectors segment accounted for a larger share of the global wearable injectors market. On-body injectors ensure comfort and ease of use, confer water resistance and flexible dosing features, and facilitate automatic warming of refrigerated drugs. These benefits have led to the rise in demand for on-body injectors. Moreover, the market for off-body injectors is expected to grow at a faster pace during the forecast period, and the projected growth is attributed to the fact that these devices are free of the risks of skin fitting issues and allergic skin reactions.

Factors such as the increasing chronic diseases prevalence, technological advancements and design development, and conventional drug delivery system limitations are among the major factors driving the wearable injectors market. However, the lack of adoption of wearable injectors in emerging countries impedes the market growth. Further, the increasing demand for biologics offers significant opportunities for the growth of the global wearable injector market players in the coming years.

Wearable Injectors Market Emerging Players:

Amgen, Inc., Medtronic, BD, Insulet Corporation, Gerresheimer AG (Sensile Medical), West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., Ypsomed AG,, Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., Cequr SA, Debiotech S.A, E3D Elcam Drug Delivery Devices, Zealand Pharma A/S (Valeritas, Inc.)

By Type

On-body Injectors

Off-body Injectors

By Application

Diabetes

Oncology

Cardiovascular Disease

Autoimmune Disease

Other Applications

By End User

Hospitals and Clinics

Homecare Setting

Other End User

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany Italy UK Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India South Korea Japan Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East and Africa

South and Central America (SCAM) Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



Company Profiles

Amgen, Inc.

Medtronic

BD

Insulet Corporation

Gerresheimer AG (Sensile Medical)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

Ypsomed AG,

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

Cequr SA

Debiotech S.A

E3D Elcam Drug Delivery Devices

Zealand Pharma A/S (Valeritas, Inc.)

What the report features:-

Global analysis of Wearable Injectors from 2021 – 2027 illustrating the progression of the market.

Forecast and analysis of Wearable Injectors by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2021 – 2027

Forecast and analysis of Wearable Injectors in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America

WHAT’S INCLUDED:

Market Dynamics

Competitive Analysis

Market Trends And Market Outlook

Market Share And Market Size

Opportunities And Customer Analysis

Product Pricing Research

Key Highlights of the Table of Contents:

Wearable Injectors Market Study Coverage :It includes key market segments, key manufacturers covered, the scope of products offered in the years considered, global Wearable Injectors Market and study objectives. Additionally, it touches the segmentation study provided in the report on the basis of the type of product and applications. Wearable Injectors Market Executive summary : This section emphasizes the key studies, market growth rate, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues in addition to the macroscopic indicators. Wearable Injectors Market Production by Region : The report delivers data related to import and export, revenue, production, and key players of all regional markets studied are covered in this section. Wearable Injectors Market Profile of Manufacturers : Analysis of each market player profiled is detailed in this section. This segment also provides SWOT analysis, products, production, value, capacity, and other vital factors of the individual player.

