Wearable Injectors Market | Outlook, Growth By Top Companies, Regions, Types, Applications, Drivers, Trends & Forecasts by 2027| Insulet Corporation, Gerresheimer AG (Sensile Medical)
The wearable injectors market was valued at US$ 5,791.23 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 13,880.88 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.6% during 2020–2027. Based on type, the wearable injectors market is segmented into on-body injectors and off-body injectors. In 2019, the on-body injectors segment accounted for a larger share of the global wearable injectors market. On-body injectors ensure comfort and ease of use, confer water resistance and flexible dosing features, and facilitate automatic warming of refrigerated drugs. These benefits have led to the rise in demand for on-body injectors. Moreover, the market for off-body injectors is expected to grow at a faster pace during the forecast period, and the projected growth is attributed to the fact that these devices are free of the risks of skin fitting issues and allergic skin reactions.
Factors such as the increasing chronic diseases prevalence, technological advancements and design development, and conventional drug delivery system limitations are among the major factors driving the wearable injectors market. However, the lack of adoption of wearable injectors in emerging countries impedes the market growth. Further, the increasing demand for biologics offers significant opportunities for the growth of the global wearable injector market players in the coming years.
Wearable Injectors Market Emerging Players:
By Type
- On-body Injectors
- Off-body Injectors
By Application
- Diabetes
- Oncology
- Cardiovascular Disease
- Autoimmune Disease
- Other Applications
By End User
- Hospitals and Clinics
- Homecare Setting
- Other End User
By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- UK
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Japan
- Australia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East and Africa (MEA)
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
- South and Central America (SCAM)
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
